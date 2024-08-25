Aapka Apna Zakir, Aug 24: Raghav Juyal recalls how once cops requested him to do THIS on a busy road

Zakir Khan's show Aapka Apna Zakir has been striking the right chord with the audience. In the recent episode, Aapka Apna Zakir and Gyaarah Gyaarah actors Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, and Dhairya Karwa were seen as special guests. Along with them, Police Head Constable Amol Kamble and Platoon Commander Sandeep Sharma also appeared on the show as guests.

In tonight's episode, after the two senior inspectors graced the show as guests, actor Raghav Juyal recalled an anecdote of his initial days and revealed how cops once requested him to dance on the road.

It happened when Rithvik Dhanjani told the inspectors that it had happened several times to him and Raghav when they were asked for a license by the cops.

During this conversation, Raghav shared, "Mere sath hua hai aisa sealink ke pass. Bohot pehle ki baat hai jab naya naya aaya tha mera show dance ka. He said, 'Aye cockroach' and maine kaha 'haa ji sir' aur piche gaadiya ruki hui hai, naka bandi lagi hai.

(It happened with me on Sealink (Bandra-Worli sea-link). It happened long back when my dance show was new. The cop said, 'Aye cockroach,' and I said, 'Yes, sir,' and all the cars have queued up for checking)."

Raghav revealed that the cop asked him to step out of his car while he tried to explain to the inspector that he had a license and documents. The Kill actor then mentioned that the cop told him, "Slow-motion karke dikha, mera beta fan hai tera." (Do slow-motion, my son is your fan)."

He continued, "Vaha puri naka bandi lagi hui hai piche and mei bich mei slow-motion kar rha hu. Muje slow motion karke choda hai. (There was checking going on, and I was doing slow-motion in the middle of the show road. He let me go after I did the slow-motion)."

For the uninformed, Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, and Dhairya Karwa graced the Aapka Apna Zakir show to promote their upcoming web show, Gyaarah Gyaarah. Gyaarah Gyaarah is slated to release on July 24, 2024.

