WATCH: Splitsvilla X5 host Sunny Leone talks about her brother welcoming baby girl; asks paparazzi to congratulate her

Sunny Leone is a prominent personality in the industry who was seen hosting Splitsvilla X5. Recently the actress was spotted at the airport, and she casually spilled the beans about her brother's new baby. She was delighted to share the good news with the paparazzi. The Ragini MMS 2 actress asked them to congratulate her as she turned 'bua' by welcoming a little munchkin into her family.

When snapped at the airport, Sunny candidly interacted with the shutterbugs and said, "Mera bhai ka ek hota baby aaya hai (My brother has turned father to a little baby)." The way she extends thankfulness to the paparazzi when they congratulate her is too cute to miss. Further, when inquired about the sweets as a gesture of sharing happiness, Sunny Leone felt clueless.

She asks the camera person, "Yeh hota hai? Mujhe mithai baantna padta hai (Does it has to be done? Do I have to distribute sweets?)." When the paparazzi told her that it was a ritual to do so, the Ek Paheli Leela actress said that she would bring it the next time she meets them.

Coming to her look, Sunny Leone sported a casual fit. She opted for a pair of blue denims, a round-neck white tee, and an olive green jacket. To complete her airport look, she wore white sneakers, and the shades were absolutely on point. The actress appeared stylish with her hair tied in a bun and minimal makeup.

Take a look at the video here:

For the unversed, Sunny's brother, Sundeep Vohra, welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Karishma Naidu. The couple was already parents to their daughter, Leia. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Karishma shared a few pictures of the celebrations ft Sunny and Sundeep in the frame. She also posted candid pictures after welcoming her another child and wrote, "Fun times with the best Bua, Leia & Mila love you a lot!"

Take a look at the pictures:

For more than seven years, Sunny Leone has been associated with Splitsvilla as the host. In the latest season, she co-hosted the show with Tanuj Virwani.

