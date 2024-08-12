MTV Splitsvilla X5: Digvijay Rathee reveals Sunny Leone took firm stand for him as he couldn't compete in finale after THIS twist

MTV Splitsvilla X5 got wrapped up recently. However, one of the most deserving contestants of the show, Digvijay Rathee, couldn't compete in the finale, and in his recent LIVE, he revealed that Sunny Leone took a firm stand for him and asked the production to reconsider their decision.

Digvijay Rathee reveals Sunny Leone was angry on MTV Splitsvilla X5 makers

After the finale episode aired yesterday, Digvijay came LIVE and interacted with his fans over his feelings about not being able to compete in the show's final competition. Digvijay also mentioned that host Sunny Leone kept talking to the production house and told them it wasn't fair. Rathee mentioned that Leone was quite angry over his disqualification and asked him to talk to the production house after the shoot.

Take a look at Digvijay Rathee's LIVE video here:

Digvijay Rathee's 'connection' Kashish Kapoor opted for money

In the grand finale, the three finalist couples namely Harsh-Rushali, Akriti-Jashwant and Digvijay-Kashish, got a chance to choose between prize money and competing in the finale. While the two couples chose to compete in the finale, Digvijay Rathee's connection, Kashish Kapoor, decided to go with prize money of 10 lac rupees. And due to this, Digvijay was disqualified.

Why did Kashish Kapoor choose money over the winner's title?

Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee were not really a loving couple. The duo had no romantic connection and were together just for power and games. When Kashish was given the choice, she mentioned that winning the show wasn't certain as the other couples were great competition for her. She mentioned that she comes from a financially humble background and felt that she could use the money for her brother's education. She revealed that her parents have never taken a holiday and she'd like to gift them a vacation.

Furthermore, Kashish added that with the amount of money that's being offered, she could do all the above and also be relieved of the burden of paying her house rent for at least a year.

Co-contestants react to Kashish Kapoor's decision

Kashish Kapoor's decision was received with mixed emotions as it left many contestants teary-eyed. Sunny Leone also got emotional and stated that she didn't like people's choices. The episode witnessed a sweet moment when Digvijay's arch rival Siwet Tomar went ahead to console him. Tomar mentioned that keeping their rivalry aside, he knew the feeling of losing a finale (Siwet lost in the Roadies finale). He asked Digvijay to not get bogged down by the decision as he competed with all his dedication throughout the show.

Lakshay Gaur, Digvijay's best friend added that when all the contestants got their phones back, he did not connect with his parents as he was waiting for the finale and decided to call them only to inform them about his victory. This revelation left Digvijay along with Sunny Leone and others emotional.

Jashwant Bopanna and Akriti Negi won MTV Splitsvilla X5

Jashwant Bopanna and Akriti Negi competed against Harsh Arora and Rushali Yadav in the final task and won the same with a mere difference of five seconds. After the end of the episode, all the contestants forgot their rivalries and hugged each other. Siwet and Digvijay also hugged each other.

