Splitsvilla X5 fame Siwet Tomar addresses rumors of him becoming part of Bigg Boss 18

With Bigg Boss 18 expected to kick off on October 5, the makers have initiated their hunt for potential participants. Several popular names have already cropped up in the list of contestants who can appear on the show.

There are strong rumors going around that the Splitsvilla X5 contestants Siwet Tomar, Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor will be part of Salman Khan-hosted program this time. Siwet has addressed the speculations recently.

Taking to his broadcast channel, the reality TV star clarified that he has not received any offer to join the controversial reality show. “This seems to be a PR but I can confirm for myself that I haven’t got any offer yet. I don’t know about Digvijay,” he added.

Furthermore, Siwet did not rule out all possibilities of his presence on Bigg Boss 18. He hinted at the probability of saying yes to the show if approached.

Take a look at Siwet Tomar’s amazing journey on Splitsvilla X5 here:

Siwet Tomar is one of the most sensational participants from the latest season of dating-based reality program, Splitsvilla X5. He has garnered a loyal fan base post his stint on the show. The social media personality deems fit for the captivity-based show as he possesses wonderful ability to deal with complex dynamics.

Earlier Kashish Kapoor also reacted to the buzz surrounding her involvement with Bigg Boss 18. She seemed clueless while refuting all claims suggesting she is going inside the glass-walled house.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Digvijay Rathee sparked rumors of him becoming a contender on the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. He posted one of his fan’s videos expressing sadness over his defeat in Splitsvilla X5. His caption read, “Jald hi kahin aur aate hain wahan dekhna fir (Very soon coming to some other place, watch me there).” Fans were quick to assume that the handsome hunk will be joining Colors TV’s flagship show.

For the unversed, Digvijay and Kashish were paired together in Sunny Leone-hosted show. Kashish created a stir on social media when she closed all gates for Digvijay to emerge victorious and chose to walk away with Rs 10 lakh instead of competing in the finale.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sai Ketan Rao begins shooting for new project with rumored girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar