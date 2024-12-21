Surbhi Chandna reveals suffering severe stomach infection; shares 'I could barely get up...'

Surbhi Chandna is a well-known figure in the entertainment world, with a dedicated fan following. Lately, she has been focused on promoting her latest song, but she has also been dealing with significant health challenges. In a recent Instagram post, Surbhi opened up about her struggle with a serious stomach infection while juggling her work responsibilities, highlighting the reality that actors often continue to perform for their fans, even when faced with difficulties.

Taking to her social media handle, Surbhi Chandna shared a heartfelt post about her struggles and mentioned how difficult it was for her to even smile while enduring the pain. She wrote: "Two days ago, I was struggling with the worst-ever stomach infection—an attack of sorts—to the extent that I could barely get out of bed. And by the way, I rarely rant because I love my work so, so much. You will always see my energy at 100x. But we had to show up at a club for Jaan-E-Jaan promotions."

She further elaborated: "But then, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. An artist’s life—or life in general—is never easy. There are no shortcuts, no silver or gold spoons, no ready platters. All you can do is gather courage, even in your lowest moments, and smile. What I am today is because of you all, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Advertisement

On that note, let’s keep thriving, embrace both the good and bad days, move forward, and always be grateful.

P.S. On a lighter note, I was trying super hard to smile in all the pictures because my stomach was going gud-gud non-stop (TMI, I knowww!)"

Take a look at Surbhi Chandna's post here-

Speaking about her personal life, Surbhi Chandna was in a relationship with Karan Sharma for more than 13 years before they finally took the plunge. Reportedly, the two were neighbors before Surbhi established her career in the entertainment industry. It is said that Karan's mother played cupid between them by inviting Surbhi over for dinner, which led to Karan and Surbhi bonding.

What began as a friendship soon blossomed into a relationship, and now, they are happily married. Surbhi and Karan tied the knot at Chomu Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on March 2, 2024, in the presence of their family and close friends.

Advertisement

On the work front, Surbhi Chandna has been a part of several popular shows, including Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Sanjivani, Sherdil Shergill, and more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma on why they kept their relationship private for 13 years