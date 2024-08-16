Surbhi Chandna on people pointing out her resemblance with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's Dhanashree Verma: 'We'll click photos together'

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular actors in the showbiz world. While fans are often curious about her beauty secrets and other life aspects, one of the most frequently asked questions she gets is about her striking resemblance to Dhanashree Verma. In a recent interview, the Ishqbaaz fame addressed the same and opened up about her thoughts in a positive manner.

Talking to Filmygyan, Surbhi was asked about fans calling her carbon copy of Dhanashree Verma and referring to them as soul sisters. Acknowledging the situation, she said that people often say one has 7 people who look alike. Relying on the concept, Surbhi asserted that maybe she and Verma resemble each other, as she has already heard it from many people. "I would love to meet her one day; I have never met her," added the Naagin actor.

The Sherdil Shergill actor expressed, "Kabhi kabhi mujhe bhi thoda sa resemblance lagta hai, mujhe jab log bhejte hain na ki (sometimes even I see the resemblance when people send me messages saying) 'I thought it was you,' or 'Is this Surbhi Chandna or Dhanashree Verma?' Chandna wished to click photos with Dhanashree and revealed that she would like to meet her.

Lastly, Surbhi Chandna concluded with a lighthearted remark, saying that people believe that seven faces look alike. She thinks she has found one and now needs to find the other lookalikes.

There have been a few instances when Surbhi Chandna and popular choreographer Dhanashree Verma have been compared. There was an instance when the actress shared a pool video with her husband, Karan Sharma. People mistook her for the former Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant and began trolling her. However, on the other hand, those who knew she was Surbhi and not Dhanashree called out the trolls in the comments section.

For the unversed, Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Karan Sharma, in April 2024. The couple dated for 13 years before taking the plunge. Whenever spotted together, the duo reflects major relationship goals.

