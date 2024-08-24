Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jennifer Mistry-Gurucharan Singh adds a hilarious touch to Tauba Tauba step

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms on Indian television. The show has been running successfully even today. However, many famous faces who were associated with it when it began airing have quit the series. Gurucharan Singh and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played Mr. and Mrs. Sodhi on Asit Modi Kumarr’s show, also left the show due to different reasons.

Recently, the duo sent down waves of nostalgia through their heartwarming reunion. Gurucharan and Jennifer excited their fans as they shared a delightful clip from their meet-up, highlighting the lifelong friendship they developed on sets of TMKOC.

In the snippet shared jointly on their official Instagram handles, Gurucharan Singh and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal are seen goofing around as they make efforts to recreate the viral Tauba Tauba hookstep. Their failures while trying to shake a leg to the trending track led to endless laughter.

The video begins with the actors making an attempt to catch the beats and groove accordingly. When they fail to do so, they simply do their own dance steps and laugh out loud. Gurucharan is even spotted making funny faces at the camera, leaving Jennifer completely clueless about his antics.

The caption of the post reads, “ISE KEHTE HAI UNGLIYO PE NACHANA. Just trying to make this reel was simple fun; we laughed hysterically. It was so tempting not to share this reel totally raw.”

Advertisement

Take a look at Gurucharan and Jennifer’s Instagram post here:

In no time, the comments section of the post got flooded with messages praising the chemistry of the former on-screen couple. The fans expressed joy as they witnessed their surprise reunion. One user wrote, “Roshan and Roshan on fire.” Another requested, “Please comeback to TMKOC." A third one penned, “Very happy to see both of you.”

Gurucharan Singh parted ways with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2020. He reasoned his exit to be due to personal issues, including his father’s health concerns. The actor, who received a lot of love for his jovial character, is now focusing on spirituality and philanthropy.

On the other hand, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal bid adieu to the sitcom in 2023 citing a toxic work environment and other allegations on the production team. She is presently busy with her personal life.

ALSO READ: Nakuul Mehta has the most EPIC reaction as Varun Dhawan joins Sunny Deol in Border 2