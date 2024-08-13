Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sacchin Shrof's per episode salary compared to Shailesh Lodha is extremely LESS; Find Out

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved sitcom. However, in 2022, Shailesh Lodha, who played the role of Taarak Mehta, took departure from the show after his clash with the makers. Shailesh was a prominent name in the show and received immense love for portraying the role of Taarak Mehta for 14 long years.

After his exit, Sacchin Shrof was roped in to essay the role of Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Shailesh's portrayal of Taarak Mehta was not only convincing but also deeply loved. Later, after he decided to quit the longest-running sitcom, it was revealed that Shailesh was earning Rs 1.5 lakhs per episode for his stint in Asit Kumar Modi's show.

Shailesh Lodha's exit from the show was controversial as the actor accused the makers of not respecting artists and not paying his pending dues. When Sacchin Shrof stepped in to play the role of Taarak Mehta, the actor reportedly received significantly less per day compared to Shailesh.

Sacchin Shrof is a talented and well-known actor in the telly industry. He started his entertainment journey in 2002 and worked in numerous shows like Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, Balika Vadhu, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and many others. Sacchin impressed the viewers with his acting mettle every time he appeared on the screen.

Despite his illustrious career in the telly world, Sacchin is earning Rs 30,000 per episode only. Yes, there is a huge difference between Shailesh, aka old Taarak Mehta, and Sacchin, aka new Taarak Mehta's salary.

For the uninformed, Shailesh Lodha starred opposite Neha Mehta, who played the role of Anjali Mehta. Neha also took an exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2020. After Neha's exit, Sunaya stepped in to play the role of Anjali Mehta. Currently, Sacchin and Sunaya work opposite each other in the sitcom.

Speaking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, several old actors like Disha Vakani, Gurucharan Singh, Priya Ahuja, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, and a few others are no longer a part of Asit Kumar Modi's show. The hit sitcom premiered in 2008 and still entertains the audience.

