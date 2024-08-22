Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah EXCLUSIVE: Sharad Sankla aka Abdul QUASHES rumors of him quitting show; 'Mai zindagi mein yeh...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running television shows and every now and then the makers bring in exciting twists to keep the fans glued to the TV screens. Amidst the ongoing track, media reports suggested that actor Sharad Sankla who plays Abdul in the show has quit the show.

Pinkvilla always believes in hearing it from the horse's mouth and thus we got in touch with Sharad Sankla and he rubbished the news.

Sharad Sankla rubbishes rumors of quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

When contacted, Sharad Sankla who plays the beloved character of Abdul said, "Aisa nai hai... Audience ko galat news jaa rahi hai... Yeh bas show ka ek track hai... Jaldhi Abdul Gokuldham society lautega. Itna acha production house hai, Neela Telefilms. Asit Modi itne ache insaan hai... Main zindagi mey yeh show nahi chhod sakta... Aap sabko bata dijiye, Abdul Bhai kabhi Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah nahi chodege."

(It is not like that. Audiences are getting false news. This is just the show's track. Soon Abdul will return to Gokuldham Society. Neela Telefilms is such a great production house. Asit Modi is a great human being. I will never quit this show in my life. Please inform everyone that Abdul will never quit the show).

The current track of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The buzz regarding Sharad Sankla quitting the show started with the current track of the show revolving around Abdul going missing. Reports in the media suggested that Sharad might have left the show in May.

The current track of the show revolves around an upset Abdul going missing from Gokuldham society leaving the members stressed. It so happened that members of the society forgot Abdul's birthday which made him upset as he felt unimportant.

As the Gokuldham family members realized that Abdul had gone missing, they took the help of Inspector Chalu Pandey. In the previous episode, Madhavi along with other members of the society were expecting Pandey will find Abdul. However, he informed the members that he was unable to locate Abdul, leaving the members of the society disappointed.

With Sharad Sankla clearing the air about his presence in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, we're sure viewers will be keen to witness Abdul's reunion with the Gokuldham society members.

Kush Shah quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Recently, one of the prominent characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Goli played by Kush Shah was replaced. Shah wanted to pursue his studies abroad and had to quit the show because of the same. He was one of the few actors from the show who received a warm farewell.

After Kush's exit, Dharmit Shah has been roped in to essay the character of Goli in the show.

The other replacements from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Apart from Kush, other actors who got replaced from the show are Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta, Neha Mehta as Anjali Mehta, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal as Mrs. Roshan, Gurucharan Singh as Mr. Roshan Sodhi, Jheel Mehta and Nidhi Bhanushali as Sonu, Bhavya Gandhi and Raj Anadkat as Tapu, Nirmal Soni as Dr. Hathi, Ghanshyam Nayak as Nattu Kaka and Monika Badhoriya as Bawri.

