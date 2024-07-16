Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 15: Did Armaan Malik slyly claim Adnaan Shaikh and his team indulge in drugs?

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting quite exciting with each passing episode. Tonight's (July 15, 2024) episode was full of spice and entertainment as the season witnessed its first wildcard contestant, Adnaan Shaikh. His entry was quite fiery with his pointed remarks towards Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik. However, towards the end of the episode, Armaan Malik claims that he knows a lot about Adnaan and his background.

Did Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik accuse Adnaan Shaikh and his team of drug abuse?

Armaan Malik and his wife Kritika Malik was seen discussing Adnaan Shaikh with Deepak Chaurasia. In the conversation, Malik revealed that he knows many secrets about Shaikh and his team and even accused them of drug abuse. While he didn't say anything clearly, he put his fingers towards his nose to hint at drug usage and Chaurasia understood what Armaan was trying to convey.

Armaan said, "Inka ek team member tha, bahot saal pehle, apne yaha job karta tha. Usne bhai inke saare khulase kar rakhe the. Kya karte hai kya nahi (using hand gesture towards nose). Inki saari team, matlab, bahot cheeze hai."

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3:

(One of his team members used to work with us earlier. He had shared a lot of secrets with them. What all they do (signaling drug usage). His entire team, there are a lot of things.)

Deepak Chaurasia's response to Armaan Malik's claims

Deepak Chaurasia understood what Armaan Malik was signaling and said, " Bahot common hai, yaha toh normal hai. (It's very common. It's normal here)."

After tonight's episode, contestants who are nominated for the week are Sana Makbul, Lovekesh Kataria, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy, Sana Sultaan, Kritika Malik, and Armaan Malik.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Wildcard entrant Adnaan Shaikh on Vishal Pandey being SLAPPED, FAISU's advice, and more