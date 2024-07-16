Baar Baar music video ft Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta OUT; duo's magical chemistry appears refreshing

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are the talk of the town. Although they call each other's close friends, their online chemistry and real-life equation hint at a different yet special bond. Well, currently, the duo is shining right in their latest music video titled Baar Baar. The track is out and the onscreen chemistry between Priyanka and Ankit is shining bright. The video shows them sharing cherished moments together.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's Baar Baar music video officially OUT

Set against the backdrop of a picturesque Shimla's Summer Hill, Baar Baar revolves around a young couple. Ankit and Priyanka meet each other accidentally at a station. Both the Udaariyaan actors seem to be in college days during their first meeting in the song. Gradually, love blossoms between them, and they fall for each other. From enjoying train rides to sharing cute gestures, Priyanka and Ankit appear adorable.

As the story progresses, there comes a time when Ankit leaves the place, and Priyanka feels his absence at every step of her life. However, one day, she is taken aback when he appears at Summer Hil, and they reunite. It is just a 'happy ever after' ending that makes the song worthwhile.

Sharing the news of the release of the Baar Baar video, the makers wrote, "A song that will make you fall in love #BaarBaar"

Have a look at the post here:

For those who are unaware, Baar Baar is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Renuka Panwar. Vinder Nathu Majra penned the lyrics while Bharat Kamal gave music to it. Amarpreet GS Chhabra is credited as the director. Coming from the prestigious banner of YRF, the music video is available on the official YouTuber channel of the production house.

More about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta

It was since their stints in Udaariyaan that Ankit and Priyanka grew close. Although there were dating rumors, they never confirmed their relationship. However, their strong bond was evident inside the Bigg Boss 16 house.

