Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Chandrika Dixit feels regretful for apologizing to Vishal Pandey; 'Jis tarah se usne Krtika ko...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has slowly picked up its pace. The show finally witnessed Adnaan Shaikh's wild card entry into the house. However, Chandrika Dixit's elimination was one of the major highlights during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Post her eviction, she appeared for an exclusive interaction with Pinkvila and opened up about dynamics with her co-contestants. Reacting to Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik's controversy, Chandrika admitted to feeling regretful about apologizing to the former.

Why does Chandrika Dixit regret apologizing to Vishal Pandey in Bigg Boss OTT 3 house?

While talking to Pinkvilla, the Vada Pav Girl, aka Chandrika Dixit, said, "Hum Bigg Boss ke ghar ke andar rehte hain. Humein nahi pata humari kaun si clip, humara kaun sa word bahar kaise present kiya jaa raha hai (We live inside Bigg Boss house. We don't know which of our clips or which of our words and how they are being presented outside)."

She further added that the housemates believe the things are told to them, and based upon that, the majority makes a decision. Chandrika stated that when Vishal's parents came and pointed out how Pandey's words had been misinterpreted, she felt that she had hurt him and, hence, said sorry to him.

In the same conversation, she asserted, "But jab bahar aayi toh shayad apne aap pe regret kiya ki kaash maine maafi nahi maangti. Mujhe maafi nahi maangni chahiye thi. Jis tarah se usne Krtika ko dekha hai (But, when I came out, I was regretting in myself that I should not have apologized to him. I should not have asked him to forgive me. The way he saw Kritika..)."

Advertisement

Chandrika Dixit was actually hinting at the gym incident. It was during one of the segments of the show that Kritika and Armaan were in the gym area while Vishal and Lovekesh were sitting on the lawn watching them. That was when Vishal said to his YouTuber friend, 'Bhaagyashaali bhaiya (Lucky man).'

Watch the full interview of eliminated contestant Chandrika Dixit here:

Anil Kapoor bashed Chandrika Dixit during Weekend Ka Vaar

The last Weekend Ka Vaar episode (July 13) had host Anil Kapoor schooling the contestants for their ongoing game strategy. Apart from making Sana Makbul understand her friendship factor, the Jhakaas host lashed out at Chandrika Dixit. He bashed the Vada pav girl for not having her own issues in the house. Anil questioned her for bringing up Vishal and Armaan's fiasco repeatedly and claimed that she didn't have her own identity.

Anil said, "Aap ka iss ghar mein koi mudda nahi hai, koi stand nahi hai. Ek vaakya jo ho jaata hai, usko baar baar uchhal kar ek alag angle dene ka aapne humesha kaam kiya hai (You do not have your issues and stand in the house. You are giving a new perspective to an incident that has already happened by discussing it again and again with the housemates)."

Advertisement

Vishal Pandey accused Chandrika Dixit of his character assassination

In one of the earlier episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 3, the nomination task unfolded. Chandrika mentioned Vishal's name during the task and gave an explanation of the same. She claimed that he didn't respect women.

Hitting back at her, Vishal nominated Dixit and remarked, " You can't judge someone's character just because of a statement. If you're willing to comment on my personality, first learn about my character and spend time with me." To this, Chandrika Dixit argued that she wanted to do so, but Vishal never wished for the same.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 15: Did Armaan Malik slyly claim Adnaan Shaikh and his team indulge in drugs?