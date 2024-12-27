'We are the Celebrity Masterchefs': Rajiv Adatia treats fans with UNSEEN PIC ft Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Gaurav Khanna and others

2025 seems to begin with a banger as our favorite celebrities will be back on the screens as they take up the challenge to showcase their culinary skills. We are talking about none other than Celebrity MasterChef. Teasing excitement and anticipation, the makers have already dropped the teaser video. Meanwhile, the contestants of the show, including Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, and others, keep treating us with the BTS. And now, Rajiv Adatia has shared a photo featuring the entire slate of celebrity MasterChefs.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Bigg Boss 15 fame posted a heartwarming picture with the confirmed contestants of Celebrity MasterChef. In the wholesome frame, we can spot Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Nikki Tamboli, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh, aka Mr. Faisu, Abhijeet Sawant, Usha Nadkarni, Chandan Prabhakar, and Kabita Singh.

Their smiles are proof that they are having fun on the sets. In the caption, Rajiv wrote, "We are the Celebrity Masterchefs!!!"

Take a look at the post here:

On the other hand, the Sasural Simar Ka actress also treated fans with a candid picture. Dressed in purple ethnic wear, Dipika is seen posing with her fellow contenders.

Take a look at the post here:

Reacting to the photos, one of the fans wrote, "Tejasswi is looking so so pretty." Another one reacted, "Sabhi contestants, ek se badh kar ek hai. Best Choices of Celebrity Master Chefs!! I'm very Excited to watch this show." Further, a netizen extended heartfelt wishes to the celebrities and commented, "So excited to watch celebrity MasterChefs... Best wishes to the all the contestants of celebrity MasterChefs."

For the unversed, Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan will be seen as judges. More details about the premiere date and time of Celebrity MasterChef are yet to be revealed by the makers.

