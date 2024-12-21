Celebrity MasterChef First Promo OUT: Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Dipika Kakar and more; Check list of confirmed contestants and 3 judges

2025 is set to begin on an exciting note as the audience's favorite celebrities are back to be on screens by featuring in an upcoming cooking reality show, Celebrity MasterChef. With a fearless spirit and a competitive streak, several prominent faces from the industry, such as Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Dipika Kakar, and many others, are set to be a part of Celebrity MasterChef, a spin-off of MasterChef India. The makers have now released the first promo of the show.

Sony TV uploaded the first promo of Celebrity MasterChef on their official social media page. The promo features celebrity contestants who will be seen presenting and working on their culinary skills.

Take a look at the list of confirmed contestants of Celebrity MasterChef:

Gaurav Khanna

Tejasswi Prakash

Dipika Kakar

Rajiv Adatia

Nikki Tamboli

Archana Gautam

Faisal Shaikh, aka Mr. Faisu

Usha Nadkarni

Judges of Celebrity MasterChef:

Ranveer Brar

Vikas Khanna

Farah Khan

Watch Celebrity MasterChef's first promo here-

As the promo starts, we hear Farah Khan introducing a dish, and then Ranveer Brar takes over and instructs contestants on how to make a dish. Farah then asks the contestants to make an ice cream cake by adding fire to it and it should have flames. The caption of this promo read, "Jinhe dekh kar pura India seeti bajata tha, ab un sabki seeti bajegi! Dekhiye Celebrity MasterChef, COMING SOON, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par!"

More details about the premiere date and time of Celebrity MasterChef are yet to be revealed by the makers. A few other celebrities are expected to join the list of the confirmed contestants. To note, Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that the first confirmed contestant of Celebrity MasterChef is Gaurav Khanna. After his exit from Anupamaa, Gaurav will be seen flaunting his cooking skills in the upcoming show.

