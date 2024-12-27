Anupamaa fame Alisha Parveen reveals makers broke her 3-year contract as she gets sacked from show overnight; 'Bahut galat baat hai'

Alisha Praveen's replacement in Anupama was one of the most shocking developments that the fans came across. The actress has already expressed her disbelief at being ousted so abruptly, revealing that she was informed of her departure overnight. She has also discussed whether she and Rupali Ganguly shared a cordial bond on the sets. Now, Alisha has revealed that the makers broke her three-year contract and disapproved of the makers' decision to remove her without prior notice.

Talking to Telly Talk/Times Now, Alisha Parveen explained that she was made to sign a contract that said she could not leave the show for three years. However, expressing disappointment, she told the portal that if the makers took a promise from her, the team should have also promised that they would not remove her from the show. "Raaton raat kisiko bhi show se nikal dena bahut galat baat hai. Aap mentally uske sapno ke saath khel rahe hain (It is very wrong to remove anyone from the show overnight. You are mentally playing with his dreams)," added Parveen.

In the same conversation, Alisha mentioned that nobody jotted down the replacement thing in the contract, and the Anupamaa makers should have given her a surety. Recalling her struggles, the actress stated that she worked really hard to reach such a position, but taking an exit is a matter of a few seconds.

A few days ago, Alisha posted a video that compiled clips of her and Shivam Khajuria from Anupamaa episodes. In the caption, she details how she was left heartbroken when the makers replaced her. The actress wrote, "I didn't Quit, I was Replaced. This was so so hard for me! When you give your so much strength, power, love , happiness, everything to your character, then you are Replaced overnight without knowing it feels like Heartbreak! But i am smiling just because all of you, your support, your love! Always Your Raahi! Thankyou so much for the love."

Take a look at the post here:

For the uninitiated, Adrija Roy will play Rahi in the Rupali Ganguly-led show Anupamaa.

