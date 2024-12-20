Celebrity MasterChef: Tejasswi Prakash on participating in Farah Khan's show; 'Reality TV has taught me to be fearless and...'

Masterchef India promises to be more exciting than ever this season, as it's set to be back as Celebrity Masterchef - Ab Unn Sabki Seeti Bajegi. Several prominent names from the industry have been roped in to be a part of this upcoming cooking reality show, and they are ready to put their cooking skills to the test and prove a point. One of the participants is popular actress Tejasswi Prakash.

With a fearless spirit and a competitive streak, Tejasswi Prakash is perfecting her culinary skills to impress her special someone. She has a global palate and is ready to experiment, innovate, and surprise you with her culinary creations.

Speaking about her excitement, the actress said, "Reality TV has taught me to be fearless and authentic, but cooking on national television is a whole new level of vulnerability. I truly believe that food is a love language, so I've decided to put my heart (and culinary skills) on the line to impress the audiences, and I hope this is a recipe for success."

A promo featuring Tejasswi Prakash has been released on Sony TV's official social media page. In this promo, the actress can be seen taking training from a professional chef before participating in the cooking show. She can be seen expressing her concern but also said that she is confident that she will somehow learn.

Tejasswi can be seen cooking and praising her culinary skills. She captioned this video, "Seekhne ki lagan, jeetne ka junoon—Teja hai har challenge ke liye tayar!"

Watch Tejasswi Prakash's video here-

Many other big names are expected to be roped in for this show. The celebrities will trade in their scripts and acting chops for aprons and whisks as they battle it out in the kitchen, whipping up delectable dishes and facing tough challenges. More information about Celebrity MasterChef is yet to be released. However, a full and final list is still awaited. Farah Khan is locked to be the judge of the show.

To note, Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that the first confirmed contestant of Celebrity MasterChef is Gaurav Khanna. After his exit from Anupamaa, Gaurav will be seen flaunting his cooking skills in the upcoming show.

Celebrity MasterChef will soon air on Sony TV.

