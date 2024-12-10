When Aishwarya Rai disclosed if she and Abhishek Bachchan get into argument; shared who apologises first to resolve fight- THROWBACK

The divorce rumors of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been doing rounds on social media for a while now. Recently, the couple dismissed the rumors as they were spotted together and their pictures also went viral on the internet. Meanwhile, let us rewind to the moment when Aishwarya Rai appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and revealed whether she and Abhishek fight. The actress also opened up about who apologized first to resolve the disagreements.

In one of the segments, Kapil Sharma asked the Sarabjit actress, "Aishwarya ko dekh ke lagta nahi hai ki kisi se jhagda karti hongi. Always smiling and happy face. Lekin maa-baap, bhai-behen saare relationship alag aur miya-biwi ka alag. Abhishek se kabhi kaha suni hoti hai (Looking at Aishwarya, it doesn't seem that she would fight with anyone. Always smiling and happy face. But the mother-father and brother-sister relationship is different, and the husband-wife relationship is different. Do you and Abhishek clash?)."

Responding to the same, Aishwarya agreed that they fight, and further, the comedian inquired about who apologizes first. Before she could answer, Navjot Singh Sidhu remarked, "Yeh kaun si puchne wali baat hai, wahi bolte honge (There is nothing to ask about it. Abhishek might be the one to apologize)."

But, Aishwarya commented, "Hum hi bolte hain ji. Hum hi bol dete hain aur khatm kar lete hain baat ko (I apologise first and end the matter)." Kapil Sharma joked, "Itni sundar wife aur sorry bhi bole, yeh toh khuda ka kehar hai (Such a beautiful wife and he even said sorry, this is God's wrath)."

For the uninitiated, while a lot has been speculated about Aish and Abhishek's marriage, the couple has decided to stay silent on the matter.

As for Kapil, the comedian is currently seen hosting The Great Indian Kapil Show. The latest episode of the show featured Rekha, the evergreen icon.

