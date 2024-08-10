THROWBACK: When Sunil Grover dressed as Pidhu in Navjot Singh Sidhu’s presence in The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show became a television favorite, captivating audiences for many years. It’s well-known that Navjot Singh Sidhu was part of the original lineup, but he was later replaced due to political circumstances. Today, we fondly remember the hilarious moments from the past, especially when Sidhu graced the show with his wife, and Sunil Grover humorously donned his attire for a fun twist.

The Kapil Sharma Show episode, which aired in 2018 starts with a young Kapil Sharma welcoming Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife to the show. He tells them the chair is empty without him, so he has got a special guest for the episode. As he signals, Sunil Grover, with unmatchable energy, dressed in a grey suit and red turban comes running.

As soon as he enters the stage, he prances around and does bhangra. Then he says to Sidhu’s wife, “Dekho bhai, jiske paas haim humara Sidhu bhai ka chabhi, wo hain humara adarniya bhabhi. (See, the one that holds the key to our Sidhu brother, is none other than our beloved sister-in-law).” Then he goes on to say Sidhu’s famous dialogue, “Thoko tali!” For the rest of the show, Grover remained seated in Sidhu’s chair and enjoyed it.

Along with Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, their daughter Rabia was also present.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Navjot Singh Sidhu was in The Kapil Sharma Show as a permanent guest for a few seasons. His comic timing and one-liners earned him a place in the hearts of the audience. He was replaced by Archana Puran Singh. On several occasions, there were playful banters targeting Archana Puran Singh throughout the different seasons. Kapil Sharma often joked about Sidhu’s return to the show.

This year, Kapil Sharma went big and made his debut on OTT with The Great Indian Kapil Show. It also marked Sunil Grover's comeback on the show after a hiatus.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani flirted with Kartik Aaryan on The Kapil Sharma Show; WATCH video