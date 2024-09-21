When Bakhtyar Irani said 'Ektaa Kapoor does fantastic casting for vamps' while slamming Urvashi Dholakia for body shaming Delnaaz in Bigg Boss 6

Bigg Boss Season 6 grabbed eyeballs for its own controversies and an interesting ensemble of contestants. This season consisted of popular names in the entertainment industry like Urvashi Dholakia, Aashka Goradia, Delnaaz Irani and many others. In the family week of this season, Delnaaz Irani's brother Bakhtyar Irani grabbed eyeballs after he entered the show to support his sister.

Revisiting the time when Bakhtyar Irani entered the show for Delnaaz Irani and got emotional seeing his sister. In the below-embedded clip, it is seen how Bakhtyar hugged sister Delnaaz who was teary-eyed seeing him. Bakhtyar advised Delnaaz to value her friends during the task and assured her that she didn't use abusive language.

Bakhtyar asked Delnaaz to differentiate between friends and tasks. Later, Bakhtyar can be seen slamming Urvashi Dholakia, who is standing as a statue as per Bigg Boss' instructions. Bakhtyar told her, "Meri behen moti hai, apne paise ka khaati hai, apne paise spend karti hai. (My sister is fat, she eats from her hard-earned money and spends her own money)."

Watch video of Bigg Boss 6 here-

Expressing his disappointment, Bakhtyar said, "Not expected from you Urvashi. I am sorry. When you talk like this, you should remember that you have kids and a home. People are watching. You are turning out to be a bad person. Don't do that."

Bakhtyar added, "My sister is fat and I am proud of that. People still get swooned by her." The actor advised Delnaaz Irani to "wake up" in the game and asked her to bash people who speak badly about her. He then told Delnaaz to not be scared by people as he has got her back.

Bakhtyar had then warned Urvashi saying, "Urvashi, please don't get personal next time. Because it is not needed. Ektaa Kapoor does fantastic casting when she does casting for vamps." He then bid goodbye to his sister by hugging her.

Speaking about Bigg Boss, the 18th season of the controversial reality show, is set to be back on screens very soon. Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, is officially announced and will soon premiere.

