Urvashi Dholakia’s beloved dog Coffee dies; Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress pens emotional note

Urvashi Dholakia who is a prominent name in the entertainment industry maintains an active presence on social media. She keeps her fans updated about her professional and personal stints on the platform and recently she informed the netizens about a personal loss- the death of her pet dog, beloved Cofeee.

On September 16, Urvashi Dholakia took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a series of pictures of her dog. The last picture features her in front of Ganpati along with her two dogs. The pictures came accompanied by a long caption where the actress expressed her emotions for Coffee.

Check out Urvashi Dholakia’s post here:

The actress's caption reads, “COFFEE. U chose Us .. U loved us selflessly .. now u left us in pieces, but my baby I pray that u be as chirpy and happy wherever u travel to next, my heart feels very heavy right now and it’s constantly crying for ur love but I know u will always be with me. Rest in peace my girl #coffeedholakia”

Her son, Kshitij Dholakia also posted a story petting the four-legged friend and wrote, “My heart will always wear the paw prints left by you. RIP my Coffee.”

Talking about her professional front, actress Urvashi Dholakia, a single mother to two sons, Kshitij Dholakia and Sagar Dholakia has notable serials to her credit. Some of the popular shows include Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Chandrakanta, Mehndi Tere Naam Ki, Ghar Ek Mandir, Pushpa Impossible, and Naagin 6, among others. It is her iconic role of Komolika, a negative character in Kasautii Zindagii Kay that made her a household name.

She has also participated in the reality show, Bigg Boss 6 and emerged as the winner. Later, she also appeared in other seasons of the Salman Khan-hosted show as a guest. The actress also participated in different dance reality shows, including, Nach Baliye 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

