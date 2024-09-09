Delnaaz Irani expresses shock at co-star Vikas Sethi’s death; Recalls meeting with him three months ago

Television actor Vikas Sethi’s death has left a void in the industry and deeply saddened his colleagues and industry friends. His last rites took place in Mumbai today which was attended by Hiten Tejwani, Jaswir Kaur, Mehul Nisar, Sharad Kelkar, and Shabir Ahluwalia. Now, Delnaaz Irani, who shot an advertisement with the late actor three months back expressed her shock.

Delnaaz Irani, who knew Vikas Sethi for more than a decade in the industry said, "I just got to know from a friend that Vikas is no more. It is extremely shocking and sad. I have known Vikas since 2008 when we did a dance show together titled Zara Nachke Dikha."

However, the two fell out of touch after the dance show and called each other once in a while. But three months back, they connected again when they shot for a commercial together. “We were so happy to connect after so many years. At that time, I also met his wife. I still don't know the reason behind his passing away but he seemed fine to me when we met, which is why this has come as a shock to me. I hope his family gets the strength in these tough times. Life is very unpredictable," added the Hum Sab Baraati actress.

Talking about the late actor’s stint in the industry, he acted in television shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahii To Hogi and Kasautii Zindagi Kay. He was also seen as Kareena Kapoor’s best friend in the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

According to reports, the 48-year-old actor suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away in his sleep. Vikas Sethi's wife, Jhanvi Sethi revealed that although he felt unwell the night before, he refused to go to the hospital. They were out of Mumbai at the time as they were attending a wedding.

On Sunday morning, when Jhanvi went to wake him up, he was no more. The doctor stated that he passed away last night in his sleep due to cardiac arrest.

