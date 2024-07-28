Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 28: Kritika Malik REACTS to betraying best friend Payal Malik and marrying Armaan; Sana Makbul makes SHOCKING revelation

Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 28: Bigg Boss OTT 3 has reached its finale week and within a week the winner of the show will be declared. In today's episode, a press conference was held in the Bigg Boss house where several questioned Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik about their complicated relationship.

Kritika Malik reacts to betraying Payal Malik:

During the press conference, Kritika Malik was asked whether she would have tolerated the cheating from Armaan and Payal if she had been the first wife. Answering this, Kritika said, "This is our personal relationship and we three have an understanding which is important."

Kritika then recalled how time was not good when it happened and we three were separated but eventually realised that they were not happy while staying away from each other so they reconciled.

Kritika was again questioned whether she would have tolerated her husband's second marriage if she had been the first wife. In answer to this question, Kritika Malik explained how Payal Malik was correct that she accepted Armaan's second marriage. She then concluded by saying that she would have also accepted Armaan's second marriage if she had been Armaan's first wife.

In today's episode, several allegations were made against Armaan Malik for body-shaming Sana Makbul, slapping Vishal Pandey, being dominant towards his wife Kritika Malik, cheating Payal Malik, and more.

Sana Makbul reveals Armaan Malik's reaction:

After the press conference, Sana Makbul and Naezy discussed how Armaan Malik was repeatedly questioned about his personal life. Naezy revealed that now he realized Armaan had cheated Payal. Sana Makbul mentioned that she had asked Armaan whether he would have accepted Payal's second marriage, to which Armaan denied, indicating that he wouldn't have accepted it.

About Armaan Malik's marriages:

For those who don't know, Armaan Malik got married to Payal Malik in 2011 and they became parents to a son. However, Armaan then fell in love with Kritika Malik, who was Payal's best friend. After having an affair for seven days, Armaan and Kritika decided to get married.

However, while Payal initially didn't accept Armaan's second marriage with Kritika, she later forgave them and now all of them stay together under one roof. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, and Kritika Malik met host Anil Kapoor on the stage of the show. When the host inquired about Armaan's two marriages, the trio disclosed the truth about their complicated relationship.

