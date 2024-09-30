With the highly anticipated premiere of Bigg Boss 18 just around the corner, fans are buzzing with excitement. But as we eagerly await the new season, let's take a trip down memory lane to one of the most intense moments from Bigg Boss 15, when Salman Khan lost his cool with Shamita Shetty during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode featuring Raveena Tandon as a special guest.

During the episode, Raveena Tandon, a special guest, asked the contestants to identify the culprit. Rashami Desai pointed at Abhijeet Bichukale, accusing him of disrespecting Shamita Shetty, saying, “Kyuki inhone 2 baar Shamita ji ko per ki jutti bataya hai (He called Shamita ji a shoe twice).”

Furious about Abhijeet's behavior, Shamita claimed he had also used curse words. Abhijeet responded harshly, saying, “Jo ladki dichukale pichukale bolti hai mere ko, mai usko per ki juti par rakhta hu (The girl who says 'dichukale pichukale' to me, I consider her no more than the dust under my shoes)," shocking everyone. He further dismissed the show, saying, “Bhaad mein gaya ye show (I don’t care about this show),” and even asked for his suitcase to be packed.

The tension reached a boiling point when Salman Khan, visibly frustrated, confronted Shamita. She defended herself, stating, "This is plain wrong, Salman. I have not come here to get insulted." Salman disagreed, clarifying that Abhijeet had not used curse words. Shamita, however, remained adamant, threatening to leave the show, saying, "I am not in the state to be in this house with a man like this."

Salman then questioned Shamita’s role in provoking Abhijeet, asking, "Vo jo aapne isko provoke kiya, vo aapko nahi dikh raha hai? (The way you provoked him, don’t you see that?)" When Shamita expressed disbelief over Abhijeet's actions, Salman firmly added, "Uske balance se aap ho jaati ho kya? Ye jo aapne kaha hai na ki ye yaha par kyu aaya hai. That is not correct, Shamita. (Do you think you become someone just because they call you? What you said about why this person is here, that's not right, Shamita.)"

For those unaware, Bigg Boss 15, which aired from October 2021 to February 2022, featured contestants like Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal, Miesha Iyer, and Afsana Khan. It was one of the most popular seasons of the show. The grand finale, held on January 30, 2022, saw Tejasswi Prakash crowned the winner, with Pratik Sehajpal finishing as the runner-up.

