Aapka Apna Zakir: Raveena Tandon reveals WHY she rejected first film with Sanjay Dutt, chose to debut opposite Salman Khan

Bollywood's most gorgeous actress Raveena Tandon was seen in today's episode (September 1) of Aapka Apna Zakir. Her debut movie was with Salman Khan in Patthar Ke Phool. The actress revealed why she did the same and said no to working opposite Sanjay Dutt, Chunky Pandey, Lucky Ali, and more.

Host Zakir Khan asked Raveena Tandon about her first movie, which she did when she was in school. The Mohra actress spoke about Patthar Ke Phool and said that she did the film with Salman Khan as it had a Maine Pyaar Kia connection.

"Salman ke saath kyu haa ki kyuki next day jab mei college pahuchi, Maine Pyaar Kia release hui thi. Toh meri jitni saheliyan thi, unhone kaha please yaar yeh film hum log ke liye kardeh. Hum log buss set pe aake Salman ko milenge, dekhenge aur phir tu industry chodh dena. Unke dabav mei maine Patthar Ke Phool Ha Kardi, uske baad kabhi peeche mudke dekha nai", she quipped.

(The reason why I worked with Salman Khan was due to the fact that the next day when I went to college, Maine Pyaar Kia was released. All my friends asked me to do the film for them. They told me, please do this for us. We will come to the sets, meet Salman, and then you can quit the industry. Under their pressure, I did Patthar Ke Phool and post that never looked back.)

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress also said that she had just finished class 10 and was in FYJC, Mithibai College when Patthar Ke Phool took place. "I always tell everyone that I'm in this industry by default", she added. The actress started assisting her father late Ravi Tandon when she was in class 8. She also wanted to become a pilot at one point in her life and an IPS officer, as was inspired by Kiran Bedi.

However, Rasha Thadani's mom, Raveena, rightly agreed that "Qismat mei joh likha hota hai, hona hi hota hai" (Whatever is in your destiny, will take place.) The stunning actress then revealed how she bagged Patthar Ke Phool. "Hum log ek restaurant mei thei, joh director thei Anant Balani, Vivek Vaswani ji was the co-producer, woh dono turant aaye mere paas. Mujhse pucha can we get your name, dad's number. Do not get upset."

(We were at a restaurant, Anant Balani the director and Vivek Vaswani co-producer came to me and asked for my name and my dad's number.)

As destiny wanted, Vivek became a friend of Raveena's brother, Rajiv Tandon. He then realized that the actress was Ravi Tandon's daughter, and Patthar Ke Phool was offered to her.

