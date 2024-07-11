Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare makes super funny reel on Govinda-Sanjay Dutt's Ek Aur Ek Gyarah dialogue with Abdu Rozik: Watch

Bigg Boss 16 besties Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik had the sweetest reunion. It seems like Shiv visited Abdu at his home in Dubai and the duo had a blast. They made a hilarious video on iconic dialogue from Govinda and Sanjay Dutt's film Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, in which the narrator is the late actor Om Puri. The fun banter between them is unmissable.

Watch Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik recreating Govinda, and Sanjay Dutt's Ek Aur Ek Gyarah dialogue:

In the clip, Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare can be seen sitting inside a quilt, wearing glasses. The video then showcased them peeping from a curtain with sad faces and then crawling under a table. As the video progressed, the Bigg Boss 16 BFFs teamed up, shook hands together, and formed a team. Shiv is then seen giving a pat on Abdu's head who chases him and the video ends with them posing for a cute picture.

Watch the video here:

The dialogue narrated by Om Puri goes like this, "Yeh hai taara aur sitara. Beghar, anath, gareebi aur akele pan ki zindagi sei tang aakar, en dono nei ek jodi banayi aur ek muu boli maa ke unn shabdo ko palle bandh lia ki ek aur ek mil jaye toh gyarah ki shakti rakhe buss phir kya (This is Tara and Sitara who are homeless, poor and alone. They have become so frustrated with loneliness creeping into their lives that they both teamed up and took the words of a mother seriously, who had said that if two individuals meet, they possess the power of 11)."

Abdu Rozik on Shiv Thakare visiting him in Dubai:

Abdu who is a Tajikistani singer revealed that he was very happy to see his "bhai, jaan" Shiv Thakare, earlier during an interview with ETimes. The Chota Bhaijaan singer also revealed that Shiv had visited him to congratulate him on his engagement and the duo had a nostalgic time together.

Abdu Rozik on his bond with Shiv Thakare:

The star who has crooned Pyar which became a hit revealed further that Shiv was not just a friend but like a family member. The 20-year-old star remembered how they both underwent hardships in life and that the support of the Bigg Boss Marathi winner means a lot to Abdu.



