Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jiya Shankar on Uorfi Javed tagging her bond with Abhishek Malhan as 'fake'

Jiya Shankar's bonding with Abhishek Malhan in Bigg Boss OTT 2 became one of the highlights of this season. Jiya even expressed her feelings for the YouTuber, and on several occasions, they were seen engaging in casual flirting. Now, after getting evicted from the house, Jiyya Shankar has opened up about her feelings for Abhishek Malhan, her journey in the show, reacting to comments on her by other contestants, and more. Read on to know what she feels about Uorfi Javed calling her bond with Abhishek 'fake'.

Jiya Shankar reacts to Uorfi Javed's comment on her bond with Abhishek Malhan

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed recently entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and interacted with all contestants. During her conversation, she mentioned that Jiya would get 'thali ka baingan' from Uorfi and she would make the actress a brinjal outfit. This is when she also mentioned that her love angle for Abhishek feels fake to her, and all the contestants agreed. Jiya was quite upset with Uorfi's comments after she left the house. Now, talking to us, the Pishachini actress reacted to Uorfi's comment. She seemed unbothered and said, "Haan, thik hai yaar, bangain (brinjal) ka outfit bhej dena. (Yes, okay, send me a brinjal-inspired outfit)"

Watch the full interview with Jiya Shankar here:

Many called Jiya and Abhishek's bonding fake and even called it part of Jiya's game strategy. However, she stated that she likes the YouTuber. In an exclusive conversation with us, she said, "I have said this, I'm fond of him."

Uorfi Javed in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house

For the unversed, Uorfi Javed will design outfits for Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants on Grand Finale. When she entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, she interacted with the contestants and told them the kind of outfits she is planning to design for them. She told Bebika that she would make an outfit of needles for Bebika as she poked many in the house.

Jiya Shankar was the last contestant to get eliminated in a mid-week elimination last week. With her out of the house, this season got the top 5 contestants- YouTuber Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav, Social Media Influencer Manisha Rani, Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt, and astrologer-turned-actress Bebika Dhurve.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jiya Shankar on being labelled 'backstabber' and 'confused' by Jad, Avinash