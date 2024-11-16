Bigg Boss 18: Netizens react as Salman Khan slams Ashneer Grover’s ‘doglapan’ and past false claims; say, 'Bhai ke samne toh iski bolti band ho gayi'

Bigg Boss Season 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episode featuring Salman Khan as host promises entertainment. Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover will appear in tonight's episode as a guest on the show. However, his interaction with host Salman has gone viral. Salman slammed Ashneer for his 'doglapan' and for making wrong claims on his name. The video of Salman bashing Ashneer went viral within the blink of an eye. Now, netizens have reacted to this video.

Salman Khan and Ashneer Grover's interaction didn't miss the eye of the netizens. Netizens on Twitter (now X) expressed their strong opinions and thoughts and even slammed Ashneer for going speechless in front of host Salman.

The social media users mentioned how Salman Khan exposed Ashneer's 'doglapan' and even mocked the entrepreneur for his attitude.

A netizen said, "Action-Reaction kinda Kalesh b/w Ashneer Grover and Salman Khan. Salman Bhai Ke Samne Mute he Nikal Gaya Iska," another user commented, "Dogalpan #AshneerGrover ka Dogalpan kaise utarte hai DABNGG KHAN se sikhe."

Check out netizens' reaction to Salman Khan slamming Ashneer Grover:

The controversy began when Ashneer Grover claimed he had planned to sign Salman Khan as a brand ambassador. Ashneer, who gained fame from Shark Tank India, stated that he approached Salman Khan's team and that the actor demanded Rs 7.5 crores. However, Ashneer mentioned that he negotiated with Salman and eventually secured the deal for Rs 4.5 crores. On Bigg Boss 18, Salman questioned Ashneer on the basis of this false claim.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 18, this week Karan Veer Mehra, Kashish Kapoor, Shrutika Arjun Raaj, Chum Darang and Tajinder Bagga are nominated to get evicted from the show. The show premiered on October 6 and several celebrities have graced the platform so far, including Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and a few others.

Premiered on October 6, Bigg Boss 18 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

