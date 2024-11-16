Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Salman Khan slams Ashneer Grover for attitude and false claims; questions, ‘Yeh doglapan kya hai?'

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, has been the talk of the town for its controversies and fights. Tonight is the weekend ka vaar episode and the superstar host is set to punish school contestants for their misbehavior. Meanwhile, Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover will make a special appearance on Bigg Boss 18 tonight. However, Salman Khan slammed Ashneer's "doglapan" and questioned his attitude for spreading false news.

Colors TV dropped a new promo of Bigg Boss 18 on their official social media handle. In this promo, Salman Khan questioned Ashneer, "Maine aapko mere baare mei kehte hue sunna hai ki 'isko itne mai sign kar liya, utne mei sign kar liya'. Sab figures bhi aapne galat de diye. Yeh doglapan kya hai? (I have heard you talking about signing me in some amount. You claimed to give the wrong figures. What is this duplicity?)

In his defence, Ashneer Grover claimed, "Sir, maybe in the podcast it didn't come across correct." Seeing Ashneer's humble way of answering, Salman said, "Lekin jaise ye hai, ye barabar aa rha hai (The way you're answering now is right)." Ashneer revealed, "Achi baat hai. Sikh rahe hai (Nice, I'm learning)."

Salman stated, "Jis hisab se ab aap baat kar rahe hai, voh joh maine aapka video dekha hai, yeh aapka attitude voh vaha par nahi tha (The way you are talking now, your attitude in that video was not like this)."

Watch Salman Khan's conversation with Ashneer Grover here-

The caption of this promo read, "Weekend Ka Vaar mein Salman Khan ne Ashneer Grover se puche kuch teekhe sawaal."

For the uninformed, in an event, Ashneer Grover had claimed to sign Salman Khan as the brand ambassador. Ashneer claimed that he approached Salman Khan's team to sign him and the actor demanded Rs 7.5 crores. Ashneer revealed that he bargained with Salman and locked the actor at Rs 4.5 crores. This video of Ashneer's statement about Salman had gone viral like wildfire.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 18, the show began airing on October 6 and has been receiving grabbing enough eyeballs. This week, Karan Veer Mehra, Kashish Kapoor, Shrutika Arjun Raaj, Chum Darang and Tajinder Bagga are nominated to get evicted from the show.

Bigg Boss Season 18 weekend ka vaar episode airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

