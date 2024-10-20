Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan loses his temper at Arfeen Khan, ‘Hum jaise saadhaaran insaan ko samajhne ke liye aapko neeche aana hoga’

The weekend episode of Bigg Boss 18 started with Shilpa Shirodkar standing firm on her statement and continuing her hunger strike. While the housemates were all trying to convince her to eat, the Aankhen movie actress refused.

Shilpa was seen crying and kept a condition that she would eat only if Avinash Mishra apologized for humiliating her. Avinash agrees to apologize to her when he notices Shilpa crying out loud, and Shilpa proceeds to eat after that. With this the food fight was finally resolved and the weekend ka vaar episode was kick-started with a bang by the host Salman Khan.

The main highlight of the episode was the argument between Arfeen Khan and the host Salman Khan. The argument started with the Tiger movie actor asking Arfeen to explain his profession. To this, the life coach and his wife Sara got offended. As Arfeen was interrupting the host, Salman asked Arfeen if he is not taught to listen to others in his profession, the latter was seen exclaiming a ‘no’ to this. Arfeen and Sara were confronted for their comments about lashing out on acting as a profession. The life coach’s wife felt the host was biased towards all the actors and targeted them as they were easy targets.

Here's promo of the incident :

Salman also highlighted the food fight and the comments made on Avinash. Salman asked Karan Veer Mehra and Rajat Dalal, how they would react if someone said girls don't feel safe around them. When Rajat was asked if he would give ration to the housemates if he was in Avinash’s place, the YouTuber refused. The housemates had varied answers when asked how they would react if they were in Avinash’s place and had ration power.

The host covered all the incidents that took place over the week, from food fights, and comments made on Avinash to the biased comment of Sara and Arfeen. The promo of tomorrow’s episode highlighted a huge fight between Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra, stay tuned to know what happened next.

