Year Ender: Celebs who purchased property in 2024; Munawar Faruqui, Anushka Sen, Kushal Tandon and more

The year 2024 turned out to be a remarkable one for many television celebrities, as they fulfilled their dreams of buying new homes and properties. From luxurious apartments to serene plots by the sea, Kushal Tandon, Anushka Sen, and other television actors made significant investments in real estate, showcasing their hard work and success. Let’s take a look at the television personalities who purchased new properties this year and made headlines.

TV celebrities who purchased property in 2024

Ashi Singh

Popular actress Ashi Singh, known for her roles in hit shows like Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and Meet, bought a beautiful new house in Mumbai earlier this year.

Ashi took to social media to share her joy as she performed a traditional puja during her Grih Pravesh ceremony. She posted heartwarming pictures of the special moment, beaming with happiness as she settled into her new space. While Ashi is currently away from television screens, her achievement of buying a home remains a big milestone.

Kushal Tandon

In July, actor Kushal Tandon made headlines after purchasing a new plot in Maharashtra’s scenic coastal town of Alibaug. This sea-facing property will soon be home to a lavish bungalow. Interestingly, the neighborhood is shared by Bollywood stars like Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, making it one of the most sought-after locations.

Confirming the news on his Instagram story, Kushal expressed his gratitude and excitement, saying, “In a good neighbourhood, gratitude.” Fans are eagerly waiting to see his stunning bungalow come to life in this peaceful paradise.

Munawar Faruqui

Comedian and TV personality Munawar Faruqui invested in a luxurious new apartment in September. The spacious flat, located in Mumbai’s upscale New Cuffe Parade area in Wadala, reportedly cost him a whopping Rs 6.09 crore. The Bigg Boss 17 winner’s apartment is in the high-rise tower Lodha Aura, which is currently under construction. Spread across 1,767.97 sq ft, the premium flat comes with three dedicated parking spaces.

According to reports, Munawar paid Rs 36.6 lakh in stamp duty and Rs 30,000 as the registration fee for his dream home. His investment is a testament to his rising success in the entertainment world.

Anushka Sen

At just 21 years old, actress Anushka Sen fulfilled her dream of buying a luxurious house in Mumbai. In February, Anushka shared the exciting news on her Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her stunning new home. The young actress, known for her role in Baalveer, posted pictures of a heartfelt moment of holding the keys to the house, captioning it, “Our New Home for Sen Family. Another dream come true.”

Just a few days before the year ended, Anushka and her family officially moved into their new home, marking a beautiful new beginning. This week, she gave her fans a house tour through her Instagram post.

Ronit Roy

Veteran actor Ronit Roy also made a significant investment this year by purchasing a sea-view luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Versova locality. The apartment, located in the city’s western suburb Andheri, reportedly cost nearly Rs 19 crore. Spread over a massive 4,259 sq ft, the property is situated on the 20th floor of an upcoming premium tower. Ronit acquired the house along with his wife, Neelam, making it a perfect family space with a breathtaking view of the sea.

From young stars like Anushka Sen to seasoned actors like Ronit Roy, 2024 saw many television celebrities achieving their dreams of owning beautiful homes. These properties reflect their hard work, dedication, and the success they’ve achieved in the entertainment industry. As we wrap up the year, these stars serve as an inspiration, showing that dreams truly come true with persistence and passion.

