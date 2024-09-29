Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui never misses a chance to grab eyeballs, whether it's through his public appearances, professional projects or personal life. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the stand-up comedian, who serves as the OG mentor of Playground Season 4, opened up about one of his weakest moments when a big show got canceled just a day before his performance.

Reflecting on that challenging moment, the Bigg Boss 17 winner stated, “21, I couldn’t perform, it was a very big show. Everything was done, everything was ready. A day before the show I got to know that I couldn’t perform it. It was canceled, there were a lot of reasons. I am not able to perform stand-up.”

He added, “I was broken. I love stage and going on stage and that place and I was like oh it was so big show. Demotivation huyi uss waqt ke liye but uske baad I really worked hard. Ek saal ke baad, same place, same date par, I put a show, sold in seven minutes. Then I performed there, I felt that okay, if I’ll be honest with my work, i’ll get them. (I felt demotivated at that time, but after that, I really worked hard. A year later, on the same date and at the same place, I put on a show that sold out in seven minutes.)”

Speaking about Munawar Faruqui, the stand-up comedian gained widespread recognition following his dramatic victory in Bigg Boss 17. Since then, he has hosted several stand-up performances and is actively engaged in various projects.

Recently, Munawar Faruqui experienced a security scare in Delhi on Sunday. Authorities received a tip-off regarding a potential threat to the stand-up comedian while he was staying at The Suryaa Hotel and attending an event at IGI Indoor Stadium.

In response to reports of a possible danger to Faruqui's life, the Delhi Police acted promptly, implementing increased security measures at both the stadium and the hotel.

