EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui opens up about his weakest moment; says, ‘I was broken…’

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui recently opened up about a challenging moment in his career during an interview with Pinkvilla. Read to know more!

By Sonali Lambiwala
Published on Sep 29, 2024  |  04:39 PM IST |  574
Munawar Faruqui
Munawar Faruqui

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui never misses a chance to grab eyeballs, whether it's through his public appearances, professional projects or personal life. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the stand-up comedian, who serves as the OG mentor of Playground Season 4, opened up about one of his weakest moments when a big show got canceled just a day before his performance.

Reflecting on that challenging moment, the Bigg Boss 17 winner stated, “21, I couldn’t perform, it was a very big show. Everything was done, everything was ready. A day before the show I got to know that I couldn’t perform it. It was canceled, there were a lot of reasons. I am not able to perform stand-up.”


He added, “I was broken. I love stage and going on stage and that place and I was like oh it was so big show. Demotivation huyi uss waqt ke liye but uske baad I really worked hard. Ek saal ke baad, same place, same date par, I put a show, sold in seven minutes. Then I performed there, I felt that okay, if I’ll be honest with my work, i’ll get them. (I felt demotivated at that time, but after that, I really worked hard. A year later, on the same date and at the same place, I put on a show that sold out in seven minutes.)”

Advertisement

Speaking about Munawar Faruqui, the stand-up comedian gained widespread recognition following his dramatic victory in Bigg Boss 17. Since then, he has hosted several stand-up performances and is actively engaged in various projects. 

Recently, Munawar Faruqui experienced a security scare in Delhi on Sunday. Authorities received a tip-off regarding a potential threat to the stand-up comedian while he was staying at The Suryaa Hotel and attending an event at IGI Indoor Stadium

In response to reports of a possible danger to Faruqui's life, the Delhi Police acted promptly, implementing increased security measures at both the stadium and the hotel.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: MTV Splitsvilla 10's Akash Choudhary in talks for Bigg Boss 18

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sonali Lambiwala

Journalism grad with a knack for spicing up words. Former employee of India News, The Economic Times, and Zomato.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles