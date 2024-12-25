Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 25: Armaan does THIS to patch up Abhir and Manish

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 25: Kaveri and Manish get angry as the dinner tables are organized beside each other. Abhir gives Charu mosquito repellent and asks her to use it as there are too many mosquitoes. Armaan informs the family that Abhira has thought of giving a second chance to their relationship. Abhira arrives and flaunts her short hair. Everyone is shocked to see her.

Abhira tells everyone that she is now version 2.0. Armaan compliments her and expresses his wish to start afresh. Abhira angrily walks away when Armaan gives her a rose. Abhir decides to leave dinner midway, but Manish gets furious. Abhir tells him that he is going to meet his fans and talks about being professional. Manish and Abhir get into an argument, and everyone notices them.

Abhira tries to solve it, but Abhir and Manish refuse to listen. Abhir walks away. He then waits for Sira. Kiara arrives and tells Abhir that Krish and Sira like each other. Abhir asks Kiara to tell Krish to stay away from Sira. Abhir walks away angrily. Kiara mentions how she likes Abhir.

Surekha and Armaan discuss how Abhira is always worried about Manish and Abhir's relationship. Armaan expresses his wish to help. Armaan informs Poddar and the Goenka family that he has organized a football match. Kaveri and Manish refuse to play with each other's family. They challenge each other for a football match.

Abhira scolds Armaan for organizing a football match as Manish is old. A girl admires Armaan, and the Poddar family convinces the girl to express her love to Armaan. The girl expresses her wish to be friends with Armaan. Rohit and Manisha are happy to see Abhira jealous. Armaan refuses to go on a date with the girl. Armaan gets angry with his family as Abhira gets upset because of the stranger girl.

Ruhi and Abhir play a prank on their roommates by calling them. They ask Abhira to join them. The siblings have fun. Abhir and Ruhi try to convince Abhir to be good to Manish. However, he disagrees and expresses his anger. Abhir refuses to play football.

Sira arrives and informs Abhira that Abhir gets angry after seeing football. Manish recalls how Abhir used to play football when he was a kid. Armaan learns that Abhir doesn't want to play football. Charu and Abhir get into a light fight. Abhir tells Charu that he likes her. Vidya sees them talking and asks Charu not to talk to Abhir.

The next morning, the Poddar family and Goenka family gear up for the football match. Surekha mentions that Abhir won't play football; however, Armaan believes that Abhir will join them in the match. Abhira gets a call from an unknown number; she panics after answering the call and rushes somewhere. Ruhi joins Goenkas for the football match.

Krish worries as Sira is angry with him. Goenka and Poddar begin the match, but Kaveri falls and gets hurt. Manish taunts Kaveri for being overconfident. Kaveri tells Armaan that they have to win. Armaan searches for Abhira. Abhira thinks about reaching somewhere as she drives. The episode ends.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

