Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, July 19: Ruhi finds an unconscious Rohit; returns to Poddar house

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, July 19, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Armaan inquiring about prasad from Krish, who reveals that none of them brought the prasad. When Armaan asks if Sanjay got it for Kaveri, Krish replies that he cannot as he is busy solving a high-profile case to please Kaveri. Armaan wonders who could have brought the prasad for Kaveri when no one from the family did.

Kiara gives medicines to Kaveri, who questions if someone came to her room late at night. Kiara reveals that she and Manoj came to check her blood pressure but that was not late at night. Kaveri finds it strange and says she felt as if someone was near her the previous night. Kiara feels it might be a side-effect of some medicine. Armaan overhears their conversation.

Armaan and Abhira head out to search for the unknown man

Armaan goes to check the window of Kaveri’s room. He finds fingerprints as well as footprints on it. Armaan becomes sure that an outsider tried to enter Kaveri’s room. He rushes to meet Abhira, who was also coming to see him. Abhira asks if Armaan learned who got prasad for Kaveri. He informs her that it was not from the family but some stranger who is trying to harm Kaveri. Armaan also shares that Kaveri sensed someone attempting to enter her room last night and felt an anonymous presence in her hospital room as well. They get worried about Kaveri’s well-being and decide to go through the hospital's CCTV footage.

Advertisement

Abhira and Armaan travel to the hospital in an autorickshaw. This prompts Abhira to praise Armaan for leaving behind all his luxuries for her. Armaan calls Abhira his luxury and assures her that he is not in any pain. They receive the camera footage and spot a masked man in it.

Meanwhile, Manish and Ruhi are on their way. Manish sees Abhira and Armaan’s rickshaw passing by and tells Ruhi about it. He tries to convince Ruhi to move on from Armaan. Manish states that although Armaan heard a lot of taunts because of Abhira, he is still supporting her. He is making a lot of efforts to get his family’s approval for his marriage with Abhira. However, in the case of Ruhi, he never tried hard to persuade his family and never even mentioned their affair.

Manish asserts that Armaan is deeply in love with Abhira and so is Abhira with him. He advises Ruhi to forget him. But Ruhi remains hopeful of her union with Armaan. She says that if Abhira and Armaan were meant to get married, they would have united by now and that fate has something else written for them and her.

Advertisement

Their driver halts the car because of an accident that occurred in their way. Ruhi goes to see what the matter is.

Ruhi and Manish discover Rohit

Armaan and Abhira ask the nurse about the mystery man. The nurse discloses that she doesn’t remember the guy’s name but he was asking about Kaveri. Abhira insists that she recall properly.

Ruhi is taken aback on witnessing the man who suffered an accident. She shouts "Rohit." Manish reaches to hold her. The nurse succeeds in remembering the name of the unidentified man and quotes it to be Rohit, leaving Abhira and Armaan shocked.

Manish is also stunned seeing Rohit. Abhira feels it could be their Rohit but also suspects how it could be possible as he had met with a fatal accident. Armaan clarifies Abhira’s doubt about Rohit’s accident. He states that only his car was found and not his body. They brace themselves to face reality.

Advertisement

Abhira and Armaan arrive at home to reveal the news about Rohit. Armaan is about to break the news to them when Ruhi comes with Manish and Rohit to the house. The Poddars are surprised upon witnessing Rohit in a wheelchair. Armaan hugs Rohit and cries.

Manish shares that doctors are sure about Rohit’s recovery in a few days. Everyone gets flashbacks of their heartwarming moments spent with Rohit and gets teary-eyed. Kaveri pulls Rohit into her arms and showers him with kisses. Ruhi experiences a flood of emotions on watching Armaan and Rohit.

Manish suggests Rohit needs rest. Rohit is taken to his room. Armaan sees Abhira at the door. He goes to Vidya, who sits in front of God to thank him. She expresses gratitude to God for giving her life back to her. Kaveri removes the garlands from Rohit’s photo. Madhav also cries. Abhira looks on. Kaveri eats a toffee and weeps. The episode ends here.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, July 18: Armaan rejoices at Abhira’s love-filled gesture for him