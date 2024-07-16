Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivam Khajuria REACTS as he gets replaced by Romit Raaj; 'Rajan sir has planned...'

Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been getting a lot of attention for its exciting storyline. The viewers received a massive shock with the re-entry of Rohit Poddar in the show. Rohit has now returned to Ruhi's life. Earlier, actor Shivam Khajuria used to essay the role, however, now the makers have roped in actor Romit Raaj for the character. In a recent interview, Khajuria shared his reaction to the new development.

Shivam Khajuria shares his thoughts on his replacement from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In an interview with Times Now, Shivam Khajuria mentioned that he was well aware of the replacement and that the production house had kept him in the loop regarding the development. He stated that he would soon return with a new project.

Shivam said, "Rajan Sir has planned something good for me. I am going to miss my character, Rohit. I just wish people would give the same amount of love to the new actor as they did to me. I will soon give you all good news."

Take a look at a recent promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Is Shivam Khajuria doing Rajan Shahi's new show?

A while ago, there was a strong buzz about Rajan Shahi returning with a new love story for Star Plus under his banner Directors' Kut Productions. The said love story was supposed to feature two newbies. Shivam Khajuria had also auditioned for the lead hero's part and with Khajuria's statement, it looks like he might return to TV screens with Shahi's next project.

The current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around Armaan and Abhira finally coming together and confessing love for each other. However, with Kaveri suffering a heart attack, the family members will be seen blaming them for the same.

