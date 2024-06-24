Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXCLUSIVE Spoilers: Abhira inches closer to learning Madhav and Armaan's past; REVELATION awaits

Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Abhira learning the truth behind Armaan and Ruhi's past relationship. She is furious as Armaan never told her about the same. In the upcoming episodes, Abhira might uncover yet another secret related to Madhav regarding Armaan.

Madhav's past might be unveiled in front of Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned about Abhira getting a hint about Madhav's past in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It has been well established in the show that Madhav was earlier married to someone else and Armaan is his first wife's son.

Kaveri Poddar was against Madhav's relationship with Armaan's mother, however, he went against her and married that woman. Kaveri felt defeated by Madhav's successful relationship with his first wife. After she passed away, Madhav got married to Vidya.

Take a look at the recent promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai here:

In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Madhav will be stopped by an old woman. The old woman will ask Abhira about someone named Shivani. Abhira will be clueless but Madhav will look affected and will ask Abhira to ignore the old woman. However, her question will haunt Abhira and she'll notice Madhav being affected by the mention of the name Shivani.

It can be speculated that Shivani is none other than Madhav's first wife.

Madhav's bond with Abhira

One of the reasons why Madhav is fond of Abhira is because he sees qualities of her first wife in her and the fact that Kaveri has been against Abhira and Armaan's union, made Madhav stand up for Abhira and support her throughout.

Madhav wants Kaveri to be defeated yet again with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira's successful relationship. Meanwhile, Kaveri is hell-bent on creating problems between the two, so that they don't marry each other.

Madhav and Abhira's fresh start

In the forthcoming episode, Madhav and Abhira will be seen moving forward in their lives like a father-and-daughter duo. Madhav will be seen taking extra care of Abhira while she will also reciprocate the love. They'll decide to not think about the problems that they have in life and will focus on their respective careers.

The upcoming drama in the Savan Festival celebration

As reported by Pinkvilla, the Poddar family is all set to celebrate the festival of Savan. During this festive occasion, wives sit on beautifully adorned swings while their husbands gently swing them. As the festivities unfold, Armaan finds himself longing for Abhira and daydreams about romancing her.

In a heartfelt gesture, he decides to surprise her by setting up a swing in front of her house and decorating it. However, Abhira, who is still upset with Armaan for not being honest about his affair with Ruhi, reacts angrily and destroys the swing, shattering it into pieces.

At Poddar's house, Kaveri celebrates the festival with zest. However, Vidya tells her that she wants her life partner, Madhav back into the Poddar house. If Kaveri agrees to get Madhav back, she'll have to give a nod to Abhira and Armaan's union. It will be exciting to see if Kaveri will agree to the same.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars actors like Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Garvita Sadhwani, Anita Raj among others.

