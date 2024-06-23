Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Armaan's special surprise for Abhira leaves her furious

Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Armaan realizing his love for Abhira. However, Madhav has asked her to be careful regarding her future with Armaan given the fact that he never took a stand for her. Now, Pinkvilla brings you an exciting update regarding the upcoming episodes of the show wherein Armaan will plan a surprise for Abhira.

Armaan's special surprise for Abhira

In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as the Poddar family celebrates the festival of Savan, the married woman sits on a swing while their partners swing them. Armaan misses Abhira and imagines performing a dance and the festival's rituals with her, however, he gets upset as he gets back to reality. Furthermore, Armaan plans to surprise Abhira by preparing a beautiful swing in front of her house. Both Abhira and Armaan felt each other's presence but didn't see one another.

Take a look at a recent promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai here:

Abhira's angry reaction to Armaan's surprise

As Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) learns about Armaan and Ruhi's past affair, she gets disappointed and is quite furious with Armaan. While Armaan presents a surprise in the form of a decorated swing in front of her house, Abhira loses her cool. She gets furious seeing the surprise and destroys it. She removes the decoration from the swing and throws it on the floor.

Vidya's big demand from Kaveri

As all the married ladies celebrate the festival of Savan. Vidya misses her husband. Kaveri (Anita Raj) goes towards Vidya to apply sindoor but she stops her and asks her to get her husband Madhav back into the Poddar house. This would mean Kaveri agreeing to let Abhira enter the house too.

It will be exciting to see if Kaveri will agree to Vidya's demand.

