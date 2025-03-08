Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla suffers burn injury on sets while shooting a cooking scene

TV actress Samridhii Shukla, who plays the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently suffered a minor burn injury while shooting for an important scene. The incident happened on the set on March 7, while she was filming a cooking sequence for an upcoming episode. Read on to know more.

During the scene, Samridhii Shukla’s character, Abhira, prepares Armaan’s favorite dish, kachoris, to celebrate their first meeting anniversary. As part of the shoot, the actress had to fry the kachoris in hot oil. While performing the scene, oil accidentally splashed onto her hand, causing a slight burn. Though she immediately stepped back, she still got injured on her forehand.

Speaking about the incident, Samridhii told India Forums, “A bit of hot oil splashed on my hand because I don’t have much experience with deep frying. I think I’m a silver spoon child—my parents never made me do much work. But it’s all safe now.”

Despite the injury, the actress remained professional and continued shooting. Fans of the show will soon see this heartfelt moment between Abhira and Armaan on screen. Spoiler reports suggest that Armaan will forget the important date due to the stress of their new life, which will upset Abhira.

For those unfamiliar, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently in its fourth generation, starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in lead roles. Other actors include Romiit Raaj, Garvita Sadhwani, and Anita Raj, among others.

Produced by Rajan Shahi under Directors Kut Productions, the show is one of the longest-running and most loved serials on Indian television. The current storyline focuses on Armaan and Abhira moving out of the Poddar house after Armaan discovers the truth about his biological mother, Shivani.

Viewers are eager to see if Armaan and Abhira return to the Poddar family with Shivani or whether the Poddars realize their mistake and apologize to the couple.