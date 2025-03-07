Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Mar 7: Madhav finds Armaan and Abhira's location; here's what he does next

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, March 7: The episode begins with Abhira questioning Armaan about his decision to leave law. Armaan explains that his career only progressed because of his family name, and he now wants to build his own path. Abhira worries about his future.

She tells her that she got to know Sanjay is going around spreading rumors about Abhirra, so her clients are not coming to her. Angry at Sanjay for ruining Abhira’s career, Armaan wants to confront him, but she stops him. Armaan feels guilty, thinking she is suffering because of him. Abhira asks for his support.

Later, Abhira and Armaan decide to have dinner together. They come across some children who need help with tuition. A kind woman offers them food, making them happy. Afterward, they go shopping. Armaan ignores a call from Rohit, while Abhira ignores one from Manish.

Meanwhile, Rohit tells Madhav that Armaan is avoiding calls and asks him to find him. Manish worries that the Poddar family has no idea where Armaan and Abhira are.

Abhira and Armaan adjust to a simple meal and later feed Shivani. Abhira sees Shivani as a stranger to Armaan, but Shivani feels lucky to have them around. However, Armaan feels guilty, believing both Abhira and Shivani are struggling because of him. Madhav finds out where they are but keeps it a secret from the Poddar family. Feeling bad for Armaan, he secretly helps him without letting them know.

Abhira and Armaan talk about their careers. Armaan plans to attend walk-in interviews, while Abhira decides to give tuition. She encourages him, assuring him he will find a job soon. Later, Armaan asks Abhira where she will sleep, and she arranges a spot for herself. They sleep on the floor.

The next morning, both are shocked to see Manish, Swarna, and Surekha in front of them. The episode ends here.

