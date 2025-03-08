Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Mar 8: Abhira breaks down; Armaan goes for job interview

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, March 8: The episode begins with the Goenkas arriving at Abhira’s place. Armaan welcomes Manish, Swarna, and Surekha. Abhira is surprised to see them and struggles to hide her tears. Armaan reassures her to stay calm.

Swarna questions Abhira about why she hasn’t returned home. Surekha criticizes Armaan, blaming him for Abhira’s struggles and asking why she chooses to live a difficult life instead of staying happily with the Goenkas.

Overhearing this, Armaan admits that Abhira is indeed facing hardships because of him. He tells her that if she wants, she can return to her family. Abhira, hurt by his words, asks if he wants her to leave because he is tired of her. Swarna offers to take Abhira home, but Abhira refuses, wanting to protect Armaan’s self-respect.

Meanwhile, Charu finds out that Armaan and Abhira have left the Poddar house and tries to call him, but Kaveri stops the family from contacting him.

Elsewhere, Manish understands Armaan’s situation and comments that the Poddars have lost someone valuable. He supports Abhira and gifts her Akshara’s pen, encouraging her to write her own future. This makes Abhira happy. Just then, Armaan gets a call for a job interview.

Shivani asks Abhira and Armaan about their guests. Abhira explains that Manish was in a hurry and couldn’t stay but promises that he will visit again. She then asks Shivani to bless Armaan for his interview. Shivani decides to prepare upma for him, but Abhira reminds her that he doesn’t like it. Shivani insists that he used to enjoy it before. Armaan agrees to eat it, but Shivani refuses, saying she doesn’t want him to compromise.

Meanwhile, Kaveri tells the family not to contact Armaan, believing he will soon realize his mistake and return home. Charu and Rohit inform her that contractors are refusing to renew business deals without Armaan. Kaveri remains firm in her stance against him.

Later, Abhira misses Akshara and wishes for a miracle. Meanwhile, Abhir and Kiara are shocked to see Charu. Kaveri refuses to welcome them, but Ruhi reveals that she invited them for the post-wedding ritual. She convinces Kaveri to let Kiara perform the ritual.

Shivani notices Abhira crying and asks if she is okay. Abhira tries to hide her pain, but Shivani comforts her. Later, Abhira reminisces about Armaan’s childhood. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.