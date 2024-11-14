Samridhii Shukla turns a year older today; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-stars Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani and others extend wishes
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Samridhii Shukla is celebrating her birthday today. Let's check out the wishes from her co-stars.
Samridhii Shukla, who is best known as the bubbly Abhira of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai turns a year older today. The actress received lovely wishes from her co-stars. Rohit Purohit, Shruti Ulfat, Preeti Choudhary, and Anita Raaj, among others, penned wishes for her on social media which she reshared.
Samridhii Shuukla’s onscreen husband, Armaan, essayed by Rohit Purohit uploaded a short clip from the sets where the actress is seen blowing a pinwheel. The wish reads, “Happy Birthday Sam. Have a rocking year ahead.”
Garvita Sadhwani, who essays the role of Ruhi, Abhira’s elder sister uploaded a picture of the two from sets. The picture is from the dandiya sequence of the serial while Garvita wrote, “Happy Birthday Sam. Keep growing behnaa. Love you.”
Shruti Ulfat, who is Abhira’s on-screen mother-in-law, Vidya wrote, “Happy Birthday darling Sam. you are a beautiful soul inside out. Honest, humble, hardworking and truly beautiful.” Along with the birthday wish camera picture of the two from the sets.
Check out some of the wishes below:
Sandeep Rajora aka Madhav, who is Abhira’s father-in-law in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wrote, “May god bless you with the best of everything. Sucha joy to work with you.” Actress Preeti Choudhary, aka Kajal, also wished her on social media.
Anita Raaj, who is Kaveri, the eldest in the Poddar family wrote, “Happy birthday, my beautiful Sam.” Along with the note, she posted four pictures with the actress from the sets. Samridhii Shukla wrote, “My favorite” as she reshared the post.
Talking about the serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Rohit Purohit as Armaan, Samridhii Shukla as Abhira, Romiit Raaj as Rohit, Garvita Sadhwani as Ruhi, and Anita Raaj as Kaveri among others. Rohit, Garvita, and Romiit joined the show later replacing the original cast, while Shukla has been playing Abhira since the beginning of the fourth generation. The show airs every day on Star Plus at 9:30 PM.
