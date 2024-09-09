Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 9: Manish collapses after learning truth about Abhira; Kaveri has new challenge for her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 9: Manish is shocked to learn truth about Abhira being Akshara's daughter and Roohi's sister. Roohi taunts Abhira for successfully organising the function and warns Abhira to not address Manish as her great-grandfather.

Manish is devastated as he couldn't recognise Abhira and didn't know about Akshara's daughter. Manish collapses while crying. Swarna and Surekha arrive and panic seeing Manish's condition. Abhira feels uneasy and Armaan comes to comfort her.

Abhira shares with Armaan that she can sense that something is wrong and tells Armaan to take her to Manish's house. The doctor arrives and informs Surekha and Swarna that Manish needs to be hospitalised as he might get a cardiac arrest.

Abhira arrives at Goenka's house and looks for Manish. While Surekha and Swarna are shocked to see her, Abhira is worried seeing Manish's condition. Manish looks at Abhira. Abhira gets extremely emotional seeing Manish's and comforts him.

Manish opens his eyes and listens to Abhira patiently. Abhira convinces Manish to breathe slowly and tells him that he has to be fit and attend her wedding. Swarna remembers how Manish often saw Abhira as Akshara. The doctor arrives and sees that Manish's condition is better. After checking Manish, the doctor informs the family that Manish is fine.

Abhira and everyone get happy seeing Manish fit. The doctor suggests the family to take care of Manish. Abhira schools Manish and asks him to take rest. Abhira sings a lullaby for Manish and he sleeps peacefully.

Advertisement



Surekha asks Armaan and Abhira to leave and not worry about Manish. She assures them that she will call them if there is any problem. Swarna stops Abhira from going. Swarna requests Abhira to not inform Roohi about Manish's condition. She tells them that Roohi panics quickly and her health might be affected if she worries about Manish.

Kaveri praises Abhira for successfully organising the function and gives her a note as a present. Everyone is shocked to see Kaveri's gesture for Abhira. Everyone asks Kaveri what does that note has. Kaveri tells everyone that is the list of all the things that will be required for the next function. The family gest worried for Abhira.

Kaveri explains that in the next function, the bride and groom's family exchange gifts. She asks Abhira whether her family will receive gifts from her side. Armaan gets upset reminding Kaveri that Abhira's condition is not good and it was decided that they will not do all these functions.

Advertisement

Kaveri tells Armaan that everything will go well and Abhira can manage everything. Kaveri asks Abhira whether she needs money for the upcoming functions. Abhira firmly refuses to accept money from her and assures her that Mayra and Bhaat, she will organise both functions.

Kaveri gets happy hearing this. Sanjay then reminds Kaveri that in the ceremony, the bride's family has to be present. Kaveri taunts Abhira saying that she doesn't have family so she would not be able to do the ceremony.

When Armaan takes a stand for Abhira, Kaveri tells him that he is not Abhira's family. Kaveri reminds Abhira that she promised that she would do all the functions and she should figure out how she wants to do it. When Armaan tries to take a stand for Abhira, Abhira stops him.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 3: Kaveri asks Armaan and Abhira to sign marriage contract