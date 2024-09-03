Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 3: Kaveri asks Armaan and Abhira to sign marriage contract

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 3: Today’s episode starts with Madhav telling Abhira that she is a strong girl and he believes that she will handle everything. She apologizes for lying and says she is unable to balance her professional and personal life. She tells him about offending Vidya as she is busy.

Madhav suggests to Abhira that she should try to convince Vidya the way she used to convince her mom. She should not try to think of herself as a daughter-in-law. Abhira goes to Vidya and hugs her. She says she is trying her best to balance her career and the wedding preparations. Vidya gets angry and gives her an earful.

Kaveri overhears Abhira and Manisha’s conversation

She says she is not stopping Abhira from chasing her career dreams, but she is getting married and should show some excitement. Vidya suggests she take a few days off for the marriage. Abhira says she has to pay off the loan and Vidya gets angry and walks away.

Abhira asks Manisha if she is selfish. The latter consoles her and says change doesn't happen overnight, and she has to keep trying. Abhira says that’s the only thing she can do. She also adds that she will chase and fulfill her mother’s dream at any cost. She won’t let her career get affected. Kaveri overhears the conversation and thinks Abhira will think about her career above everything.

Vidya goes to the kitchen to ask Ruhi about the breakfast preparations. The latter tells her Abhira is preparing Himachali dishes for everyone. She also informs that Abhira has called for the tailor to take measurements. Vidya looks confused. Ruhi says Abhira is going to host the Nath function, and she has started preparing for it.

Abhira sits and shows everyone the design. The kids get excited. Ruhi sees the attire, thinks of Akshara, and leaves. Rohit notices and follows her. She says it is her childhood trauma that she cannot bury.

Kaveri asks Abhira and Armaan to sign prenup

Abhira asks Vidya for measurements. She hesitates, but Madhav gestures to her to go ahead. Everyone sits at the breakfast table and tastes the dishes. Abhira says she has learned to cook from watching recipes online. The caterer will prepare the food for her function.

Everyone, including Kaveri, appreciates her cooking skills. Sanjay taunts her and asks about the loan. Abhira wonders why it hasn’t been approved yet. Meanwhile, the tailor asks Abhira for an advance, and Armaan offers to make the payment. Abhira stops him and asks the tailor to take his leave. Armaan says that after their marriage, his money, property, and everything will be Abhira's. Kaveri overhears this.

Kaveri brings the marriage contract for Armaan and Abhira. She asks them to read it and think logically. The two are shocked and say their love will withstand the test of time. But Kaveri says she wants the best for them, but at the same time, she wants them to be prepared for the worst.

Later at night, Abhira and Armaan read the contract separately. Abhira is shocked to read that she has to give up her career for one year after marriage, be a mom for one year, and, in case of divorce, the Poddar family will get custody of the child.

