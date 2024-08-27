Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Manish to learn about Abhira’s connection with Akshara

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been entertaining viewers for almost 15 years now. The show which always offers intriguing twists and turns in its storyline, is now gearing up for another major revelation in the upcoming installments.

The drama series features Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani and Romit Raaj in pivotal roles.

Manish who is unaware of the fact that Abhira is his grandchild Akshara’s daughter, will soon learn this truth after he hears Abhira singing Akshara's song. It will so happen that Manish plans to give Akshara’s wedding lehenga to Abhira as her marriage present. He decides to hand over the same to Abhira and goes to Poddar house.

As Manish enters Poddar mansion along with Surekha and Swarna, he witnesses Abhira performing veneration with the family members. He is stunned to hear Abhira singing Akshara’s bhajan O Kanha ab to Murli. He goes on to tell Abhira that his granddaughter used to sing the same hymn and questions how she knows about it.

As the mystery unfolds, the entire Poddar household will be taken aback after getting to know that Abhira is Manish's great granddaughter and Ruhi aka Garvita Sadhwani’s sister. Even Ruhi is going to turn emotional.

Take a look at recent highlight from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently revolving around Abhira and Armaan’s marriage track. The union between the lead characters was much awaited as the two faced a lot of hurdles before finally getting approval on their wedding.

Kaveri, who is the matriarch of Poddar family, was strictly against Abhira and Armaan’s marriage. She accepted the duo only after Rohit’s intervention in the entire matter. He forced Kaveri to say yes to Abhira and Armaan’s wedding or else he won’t head her law firm.

While Kaveri might have taken a step back, Ruhi is still scheming to separate Abhira and Armaan. She is leaving no stone unturned to break them apart. In recent episodes, Ruhi tried to prove Abhira as an irresponsible person by stealing the ring which Kaveri asked her to keep safely. However, Manisha comes to Abhira’s rescue and Ruhi ends up failing miserably in her plan.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs every Monday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on Star Plus. It can also be streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

