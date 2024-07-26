Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Samridhii Shukla gives a peek into her ‘nature therapy’ and it will refresh your soul; Watch

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been keeping the viewers hooked to their TV screens with its intriguing tale of love and family relations. All the actors associated with it have also gained fame. Every social media post from these stars becomes a point of discussion in no time.

Recently, Samridhii Shukla alias Abhira from the drama series dropped a video wherein she is seen indulging in a fun gateway and doing some adventurous activities too.

Samridhii Shukla rejuvenates in nature

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Samridhii Shukla uploaded a clip depicting some stunning moments from her latest trip. She is spotted taking pleasure in the mountainous location.

The snippet begins with the actress stepping on to an all-terrain vehicle and putting a key on it. She flashes her beautiful smile for the camera as she starts her experience of quad-biking. Samridhii looks excited as she rides through the breathtaking views featuring green vistas, blue skies and white clouds. She beams with joy while striking various poses for the lens throughout the reel.

In the video, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is slaying in an all denim outfit. She put the text reading ‘Nature therapy’ on the top of it and used the song Million Dollar in background.

In the caption space, Samridhii wrote, “Being in nature lights up my soul like no other (red-heart emoji).”

Advertisement

Take a look at Samridhii Shukla’s Instagram post here:

Netizens react to Samridhii Shukla’s post

As soon as Samridhii Shukla posted the snippet, netizens began showering love on it. Her Saavi Ki Savaari co-star Farman Haider commented, “Cute hai rey baba.” Samridhii replied to the same and quipped, “Cute toh main bachpan se hoon.” Mansi Srivastava exclaimed, “Woah (white-hearts).”

One fan said, “Prettiest Sammy.” Another stated, “Whoever said ‘nobody is perfect’ has clearly never met you.” A third one penned, “Girl with a soul.”

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The ongoing track of the soap opera revolves around Abhira trying to fix Armaan aka Rohit Purohit’s relationship with his brother Rohit, played by Romiit Raaj.

Rohit, who is annoyed and upset with Armaan after learning about his past affair with his wife Ruhi has broken all ties with him. He is also humiliating Ruhi after she has made a return to Poddar house.

Advertisement

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi. It airs every Mon-Sun at 9:30 pm on Star Plus. It can be viewed anytime on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi recalls shooting with Hina Khan; gives latter's health update as she battles breast cancer