Zareen Khan wanted to pursue THIS profession instead of being an actor; recalls weighing more than 100 kgs and meeting Salman Khan

The recent guest on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast was Bollywood actress Zareen Khan. While talking to the couple, Zareen recalled being obese and spoke about her weight loss journey. She even revealed what profession she wanted to pursue and mentioned having no plans of becoming an actor.

Zareen Khan recalls what she wanted to pursue:

While talking about her life before joining the showbiz industry, Zareen Khan shared with Bharti and Haarsh how she wanted to be a cardiac surgeon. Talking about it, Zareen recalled, "My journey was impromptu or spontaneous. I planned to be a cardiac surgeon, get married at an age and so on."

After learning about Zareen's wish to be a cardiac surgeon, Bharti Singh expressed her shock. When asked about the same, Zareen recalled, "I'm very good at studies." She continued, "Whatever I planned in life, that didn't happen. I never planned to be an actress and that happened."

Zareen Khan recalls being 100 kgs:

When asked why she had never thought of becoming an actress, Zareen recalled her school and college days when she was overweight. She said, "In school and college, my weight was more than 100 kg and I was a tomboy. I wanted to be a cardiac surgeon because my mom is a heart patient and she wanted me to study this and then do her surgery. That was my family's plan but that didn't happen."

Advertisement

Speaking about her weight, Zareen revealed, "I was 100 kgs and thought I was going to be a doctor and the weight doesn't matter." She mentioned that she was chubby since childhood but later got obese. Zareen added, "I was very comfortable with my weight. I hear people getting bullied for their weight but no one dared to bully me."

Zareen recalled how she never had the dressing sense and style that actresses have. She then shared that she was getting trained to be an air hostess and lost weight for that. Zareen shared, "I thought it was the best job for me according to the qualifications and was best paid. During that time, I lost weight and like a fan I met Salman Khan and my life changed."

Speaking about Zareen Khan, the actress made her debut in Bollywood in 2010 with Salman Khan in Veer.

About Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast:

Advertisement

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa actively started doing podcasts a few months back. The couple has interviewed several celebrities like Uorfi Javed, Manisha Rani, Farah Khan, Rohit Shetty, Jannat Zubair, Suniel Shetty, Vidyut Jammwal, Orry, Shiv Thakare, Rohit Saraf, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Randeep Hooda and many more.

ALSO READ: Bharti Singh House Tour: 12 pictures that will give you glimpses of comedienne’s cozy 2BHK in Mumbai