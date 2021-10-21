Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Donal Bisht calls her eviction unfair; Adds ‘Tejasswi, Vishal playing a dirty game’

Donal Bisht recently made an exit from Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 house, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress called this eviction unfair. “Eviction should be from the audience point of view. As everybody knows that all the 14 contestants were against me from day one, and when they were given the power to evict, obviously they were going to choose me. There were no second thoughts about it, I think,” informs Donal, adding that right from the beginning many contestants of the reality show were not mingling with her.

“They were saying she is not even trying to talk to us, or strike a conversation with us, but it was the other way round. Wherever I was standing, sitting or trying to talk to them - they used to avoid me. So it was not me who was not trying, it was them who were not accepting me, and were not trying with me,” shares Donal.

She further adds, “I had my opinions and I was strong enough. The first fight that I had with Tejasswi (Prakash) was on a truth and her loyalty, which they diverted to chapattis. ‘I won’t make chapattis’ was never the issue, the issue was that everybody took the side of Tejasswi when she was wrong. Then they were trying to manipulate me. You are no one to manipulate me, and they saw a strong personality in me. The day Vishal (Kotian) had said that ‘she is not an entertainer’, that was just day one, and you are judging me. Eventually people got to know that I dance well and all of that. But on day one you can’t change that thing.”

Donal states that two constants that other participants should be careful of are Vishal and Tejasswi. “They are playing a dirty game, and are not there by heart,” Donal keeps it short. She also states, “Today people are saying, ‘Bring back Donal, she is a nice girl and we stand by her. She is a lone warrior.’ Why are they saying it? They must have seen something which those 14 people were not able to. Even Salman Bhai used to take my side (stating) ‘Why are you guys behind Donal all the time?’. Even Farah said the same thing. So that planning and plotting was going on from day one.”

If given an opportunity, would she like to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house again? “Yes, and I will show everyone what all I know about them,” she signs off.

