Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Neelam Giri gets into verbal argument with Farhana over nominations, Awez calls her ‘weak’

Another week, another set of fights and fresh rivalries can be seen in the Bigg Boss 19 house. In the new promo of the upcoming episode, we can see Neelam Giri being targeted by a couple of housemates. She raises her voice after Awez Darbar and Pranit More call her weak and argues with them. Later, this behaviour makes her break down in front of Amaal Mallik.

Neelam Giri argues with Awez Darbar

The promo begins with Neelam Giri having a discussion with Awez Darbar, wherein he is telling her about a contestant who called her ‘weak’. When Giri asks him the name of this contestant, he does not reveal it. At this moment, Pranit More jumps into the conversation and tells, “maine bola tu bahut pure hearted hai.” (I only said that you are very pure-hearted.)

Neelam gets irritated and tells, “Bhai lekin tumlogo ko mere naam pe itna discuss karne ki zaroorat hai?” (But what is the need for you guys to discuss so much over my name?) Darbar clears his side by saying that they were not discussing about her. He even went on to swear on his mother for it.

Neelam Giri and Farhana’s verbal fight

Later, the argument shifts from Awez Darbar to Farhana. Neelam tells everyone that Farhana called her sweet and took her name in the nominations, even though she did not take Farhana’s name. Giri even went on to ask that does she appears weak to her and tells Bhatt that she is much better than her. Farhana then tells her, “tujhe main kuch bhi bolu na to tera negative response aata hai.” (Whenever I tell you anything, I get a negative response from you.)

Neelam Giri breaks down in front of Amaal Mallik

Disheartened Neelam Giri then sits with Amaal Mallik and narrates the entire argument to him while eventually breaking down. This singer and music composer gets upset and asks her to stop crying by giving her their friendship’s swear.

