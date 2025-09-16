Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Nagma Mirajkar reveals her wedding plans with Awez Darbar, reacts to his linkup with another girl

Bigg Boss 19 has been stirring controversy and drama ever since the recent double eviction, where Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek were evicted from the house.

With speculations about Awez Darbar allegedly being linked with another girl, both he and Nagma made the headlines. Now, Nagma herself has clarified the rumors in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and also revealed her wedding plans.

EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 19’s Nagma Mirajkar reflects on ongoing rumors and shares wedding plans

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Nagma Mirajkar reacted to rumors surrounding her beau, Awez Darbar. The internet personality said, “See, I would just say that Awez and I have been very clear about our relationship. Before coming to Bigg Boss, we spoke and we decided to get married.”

“So, my only focus right now is to support him, be there for him, and take everything ahead with a positive note. I am not giving light to any other news right now because I don’t think that is the need of the hour, and I am looking forward to getting married to him. My entire energy is focused on that right now,” she added.

Furthermore, Nagma revealed her wedding plans and said, “I think it would be next year’s first half we might plan. Like, Bigg Boss is gonna happen till December, and Inshallah, I want him to be in the finals. I don’t want him to return soon, and we’ll get married soon after. I want him to concentrate on the game and remember that I am there waiting for him outside.”

Watch the exclusive chat here:

Additionally, Nagma was asked about how Awez had kept a few of her things with him after she left the house, but some trolls claimed it was fake.

In response to the same, she said, “No… No, it is not fake at all. I am sure he kept those things because, No. 1 - he misses me, and No. 2 - he needs those things. I have that box in which I kept all the toiletries and skincare. I also used to do his skincare every day, before sleeping and after waking up. He definitely kept that cause he misses me, but also he wants to use my skincare. It’s not fake at all.”

