Bigg Boss 19, September 16 Episode Highlights: Shehbaz Badesha and Amaal Malik's prank turns nasty, nominations get tense

Bigg Boss 19, September 16 Episode Highlights: Today's episode starts with Shehbaz Badesha and Amaal Malik hiding the spices. The duo also hides other housemates' clothes and stuff just for fun. They put Baseer's, Awez's, and Abhishek's clothes under the sofa. In the morning, everyone is baffled. Baseer Ali warns that he would lose his cool with whoever has done the prank.

The entire house turns chaotic as everyone discusses who might have pulled off the prank. Since Amaal and Badesha also hid the salt, the contestants eat breakfast without it.

Bigg Boss clarifies not hiding housemates' belongings

Later, a heated argument between Amaal Malik and Abhishek Bajaj shakes the house. They argue as the latter throws his t-shirt in the kitchen dustbin.

On the other hand, although Amaal Malik was involved in the act, he pretends as if he hasn't done anything. The singer even asks Bigg Boss to look into the matter. Later, the master of the house clarifies that such an act is not the format of the show and has nothing to do with him.

Following the announcement, everyone suspects Shehbaz Badesha and doubts him about the missing things. Gradually, he tells Zeishan Quadri, Mridul Tiwari, and Neelam Giri and asks them not to tell anyone. But the Bhojpuri actress announces the same in the house, and the housemates express disappointment in him.

Abhishek Bajaj urges Bigg Boss to take action against Shehbaz as he played with housemates' health by hiding salt and sugar. As the issue snowballs into a major development, Baseer Ali confronts Badesha about who else helped him in doing so. Abhishek repeats that Shehbaz must be eliminated.

However, Zeishan Quadri backs Shehbaz, mentioning that the act didn't earn him any personal gain but was just fun. Amaal tells Shehbaaz that housemates are planning to boycott him, will be given multiple duties, and cigarettes will not be given to him.

Nomination task

Bigg Boss asks contestants to name two housemates they want to eliminate without giving any reason. Before the master of the house announces any twist, the episode comes to an end.

