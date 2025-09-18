Bigg Boss 19, September 17 Episode Written Update: 5 contestants nominated for eviction, new captaincy task turns aggressive

Bigg Boss 19, September 17, Episode Highlights: Today's episode starts with the nomination task. Bigg Boss exposes housemates' discussion about nomination ahead of the task, which he declares is against the rules. So, as punishment, the master of the house announces that all contestants, except Amaal Mallik, remain on the verge of getting nominated.

Later, BB gives them a chance to take two names whom they want to save from this week's nomination. After everyone votes, the task comes to an end. With the least number of votes, 5 contestants get nominated in the third week. These names are Pranit More, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, and Nehal Chudasma.

Ashnoor Kaur feels bad about not saving Abhishek Bajaj

During the voting process, Ashnoor Kaur mentions that she wishes to save Tanya Mittal and Gaurav Khanna. Later, when Abhishek Bajaj realizes that she didn't take his name, he feels disappointed. Awez Darbar also questions her about the same.

Therefore, she begins crying, and Awez consoles her. Abhishek also comes to her, and they let go of whatever happened.

On the other hand, Amaal Mallik and Baseer Ali share a candid conversation. The singer recalls his childhood and shares how he faced several hardships, but has a heart strong enough to deal with adverse situations.

Captaincy task leaves Bigg Boss 19 house chaotic

Later, in the episode, the captaincy task unfolds. The house gets divided into two teams.

Team A: Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Zeishan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Mridul Tiwari, and Shehbaz Badesha

Team B: Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Nehal Chudasama, Awez Darbar, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Farhana Bhatt.

The team that collects the highest number of gold coins and bags and fills the crates will win the task. During the game, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, and Nehal Chudasama turn aggressive. Amaal Mallik, being the 'sanchalak,’ makes sure the housemates play fairly. He even asks the female players not to put the bags inside their t-shirts, as they will then have issues with the male players touching them inappropriately. However, before the task concludes, the episode comes to an end.

